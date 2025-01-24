GSL roundup: Brynn McGaughy paces Central Valley girls; Jaden Ghoreishi goes for 37 in Mt. Spokane boys win

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

Girls

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 72, Gonzaga Prep 58: Brynn McGaughy scored a season-high 29 points and the Bears (16-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (10-6, 2-3).

Gabbie Wilson scored 18 points and Drae Domebo added 14 for CV, which is ranked No. 1 in 3A.

Quinn Pederson led Gonzaga Prep with 19 points and Olivia McIntyre added 17.

Mead 54, University 44: Ellie Thornton scored 21 points, Julie Thoet added 13 and the Panthers (11-4, 5-0) beat the visiting Titans (6-8, 2-3). McKenzie Handran led U-Hi with 24 points.

Mt. Spokane 64, Shadle Park 33: Karis Santucci scored 19 points, Dakota Wyss added 13 and the visiting Wildcats (7-9, 2-3) beat the Highlanders (4-12, 0-5). Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 10 points.

Lewis and Clark 59, Cheney 35: Olivia Baird scored 30 points and the Tigers (9-8, 2-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-12, 0-5). Mairyn O’Regan and Kaylee Kohlman had nine apiece for Cheney.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 68, Pullman 47: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks scored 19 points and the Bantams (12-3, 5-1) beat the visiting Greyhounds (9-6, 4-3). Grace Kuhle led Pullman with 21 points.

North Central 45, East Valley 20: Arkayla Brown and Feather Auld scored 11 points apiece and the Wolfpack (3-12, 3-4) beat the visiting Knights (3-11, 1-5).

West Valley 47, Rogers 35: Brynlee Ordinario scored 20 points and the visiting Eagles (13-2, 7-0) defeated the Pirates (5-9, 2-5). LaDrea Gray led Rogers with 12 points.

Nonleague

Deer Park 83, Colville 26: Jacey Boesel led four in double figures with 20 points, and the visiting Stags (12-0) defeated the Crimson Hawks (10-6). DP’s Brooklyn Coe had 14 points and Ashlan Bryant added 13.

Boys

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 68, Central Valley 66: Brogan Howell scored 21 points and the visiting Bullpups (11-6, 4-1) edged the Bears (8-9, 3-2). Cameron Walls led CV with 30 points.

Mead 85, University 68: Karson Maze scored 24 points and the Panthers (11-4, 4-1) beat the visiting Titans (4-11, 2-3). Jack Del Mese hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 74, Shadle Park 67: Jaden Ghoreishi scored a career-high 37 points and the visiting Wildcats (11-6, 4-1) beat the Highlanders (3-13, 0-5). Jacob Boston led Shadle with 26 points.

Lewis and Clark 61, Cheney 42: Asher Jenson scored 13 points and the Tigers (4-13, 2-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (4-12, 0-5). Grayson Burton led Cheney with 15 points.

GSL 2A

Pullman 73, Clarkston 53: Daniel Kwon scored 24 points and the visiting Greyhounds (11-4, 6-1) beat the Bantams (6-9, 2-4). Isaiah Woods led Clarkston with 14 points.

West Valley 75, Rogers 52: Will Busse scored 27 points and the visiting Eagles (13-2, 7-0) beat the Pirates (5-9, 2-5). Brady Krebs led Rogers with 15 points.

Nonleague

Colville 63, Deer Park 51: Parker Darnold scored 23 points and the Crimson Hawks (7-9) beat the visiting Stags (2-12). Brody Chapman led Deer Park with 22 points.

