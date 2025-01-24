Small school roundup: Jake Graham leads Riverside boys; Macy Cummings paces Lakeside girls

Updated Sat., Jan. 25, 2025 at 1:14 a.m.

ONLINE ONLY

Roundup of Friday’s small school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys

Northeast A

Riverside 53, Lakeside 26: Jake Graham scored 23 points and the visiting Rams (10-4, 2-0) defeated the Eagles (9-7, 1-1). Luke Howie led Lakeside with seven points.

Northeast 2B

Reardan 63, Northwest Christian 39: Maveric Sabotta scored 18 points, Jakari Singleton added 15 and the visiting Screaming Eagles (15-1, 8-0) beat the Crusaders (12-4, 6-2). Avi West led NWC with 20 points.

Freeman 77, Liberty 51: Micah Hodges scored 20 points, Colton Wells added 16 and the Scotties (13-3, 5-1) beat the visiting Lancers (7-10, 3-4). Don Holwegner and Hunter Carter led Liberty with 14 points apiece.

Northeast 1B

Inchelium 76, Republic 53: JR Phillips scored 19 points and the Hornets (12-3, 9-2) beat the visiting Tigers (5-10, 3-7). Landon Short led Republic with 34 points.

Selkirk 79, Columbia (Hunters) 27: Keaton Arrastio scored 33 points and the Rangers (9-10, 6-5) beat the visiting Lions (0-14, 0-9). Able Apodaca scored 12 points to lead Columbia.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 83, Springdale 20: Toby Scitmauder scored 13 points and the Warriors (15-1, 9-1) beat the visiting Chargers (2-15, 0-10).

Valley Christian 78, Odessa 54: Noah Burns made 8 three-pointers and scored 29 points and the Panthers (12-8, 5-6) beat the visiting Tigers (5-10, 3-7). Corbyn Neilsen scored 22 points for Odessa.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 53, Chesterton Academy 40: Kallen Maioho scored 22 points, and the Wildcats (7-6, 6-4) defeated the visiting Knights (3-8, 2-6). Sean Conway led the Knights with 11 points.

Girls

Northeast A

Lakeside 53, Riverside 17: Macy Cummings scored 17 points and the Eagles (7-9, 1-1) beat the Rams (1-15, 0-2).

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 62, Reardan 41: Macey Shamblin scored 19 points and the Crusaders (12-3, 6-2) defeated the visiting Screaming Eagles (14-2, 7-1). Chasyn Waters led Reardan with 13 points.

Liberty 62, Freeman 46: Tyla Tiegs scored 20 points, Kendall Denny added 15 and the visiting Lancers (12-5, 5-2) beat the Scotties (12-4, 5-1). Tylee Phelps led Freeman with 15 points and Rylee Russell added 13.

Northeast 1B

Inchelium 51, Republic 30: Hailey Peone scored 13 points and the Hornets (14-0, 9-0) beat the visiting Tigers (8-6, 4-5).

Curlew 63, Northport 45: Annika Baker scored 24 points and the visiting Cougars (10-3, 6-3) defeated the Mustangs (7-9, 4-5).

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Springdale 7: Josie Bayless scored 14 points and the Warriors (10-6, 8-2) beat the visiting Chargers (0-15, 0-10).

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 50, Chesterton Academy 41: The Wildcats (10-3, 7-3) beat the visiting Knights (5-7, 2-5).

Southeast 1B

Colton 58, Dayton 21: Clair Moehrle scored 22 points, and the Wildcats (10-5, 9-4) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (10-7, 5-7). Alexa Jones led the Bulldogs with six points.

Oakesdale 60, Pomeroy 43: The Nighthawks (13-3, 11-1) beat the visiting Pirates (9-7, 6-5).

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 43, Waitsburg 41: The visiting Eagles (2-14, 2-10) beat the Cardinals (2-13, 1-11).