Why the Sounders feel Josh Atencio can be ‘elite’ at his new position

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Josh Atencio tapped the right side of his chest a couple of times as he spoke. Yes, the No. 8 jersey number will stay the same even though the midfielder is formally transitioning to play center back for the Sounders this season.

“Thank God,” said Atencio of the number he’s wanted as a youth that’s historically designated for the starting central midfielder in soccer. It became available in January 2024, and Atencio was granted a request to make the jersey switch from No. 84.

“If they put me in goal, I’d still want to wear it,” Atencio said after training at the team’s facility in Renton last week. “It’s always been my number, because that’s where I played positionally. But 8-year-old Josh looking at 22-year-old Josh – he wouldn’t want me to change.”

The Bellevue native joined the Sounders in 2016 as an academy player and began his professional career with the club in 2018, signing with now-MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance in 2019. As he developed, his frame changed into a taller, wider player typically seen manning the back line.

Atencio played center back a few times for the Defiance and in trainings for the Sounders. But he wasn’t utilized in the role until last season when injuries and red-card suspensions impacted lineups.

Thursday’s international friendly against Hungarian side Puskás Akadémia FC was Atencio’s first minutes as a designated center back. He subbed on at halftime and played alongside Jackson Ragen in a 2-0 win at Marbella Football Center in the Spanish namesake city.

“It doesn’t feel like I’m giving something up,” Atencio said of likely not playing in the midfield this season. “It feels like a step forward. All I want to do is contribute in whatever way I can to this group. Right now, it seems it’s going to be me trying to push to become the best center back I can be and doing that job to help the team win trophies.”

The Sounders are emphasizing versatility in building a roster that expects to compete in five tournaments in addition to the 34-game MLS regular season. The league hasn’t announced how many of its teams will participate in the expected reformatted Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup, but the Sounders will play in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and FIFA men’s Club World Cup.

Seattle doesn’t have experienced depth at the center back position and hasn’t needed it the past two seasons. Ragen was a Defender of the Year finalist last season, missing only one match. He paired with Yeimar for a second season to help the Sounders lead MLS in conceding a league-fewest 35.

Atencio, who’s 6 feet 1 and 174-pounds, said he spent the offseason building muscle mass that will help him play the position. Once training camp began he leaned on the veteran defenders for tips while getting individualized work with assistant coach Andy Rose, a former center back.

“If you really deep dive into his profile, our staff believes (Josh) has the potential to be elite,” Sounders general manager Craig Waibel said. “He’s extremely athletic, he’s very good facing the field, his range of distribution, his speed, his turn, recovery speed, but also the way he reads the game. That will be one of the things we take a very, very serious look at and have a lot of belief that we’re right.”

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer played a back line of four players (two center backs) in Thursday’s match but is training the team to be able to play with three center backs for a back line of five this season. Atencio’s skill set in being able to join the attack could add tactical options when playing three center backs.

Atencio, who’s signed to a four-year deal, could also garner more minutes. He started 12 of 22 matches last season with a midfield depth chart featuring rising talent Obed Vargas, former MVP finalist João Paulo and U.S. international Cristian Roldan.

“He’s putting the work in,” Schmetzer said of Atencio’s training sessions.

De la Vega, Morris score





Schmetzer blended his lineups – making wholesale changes at the break – and focused on attacking movements during Thursday’s match against PAFC. The first group had the most success with a healthy Pedro de la Vega netting a goal and assist. The young designated player missed the bulk of last season due to hamstring and groin injuries.

João Paulo used a free kick from deep to connect with de la Vega on a run behind the defense for an artful finish in the 20th minute. Later, de la Vega swung a pass from Yeimar to Morris for a left-footed score in the 31st minute.

“It was more about fitness and to get going,” João Paulo said after the win. “Overall, we did a great job. ‘Improve’ is the word. We have a long road to go, so we need to improve in the next one (preseason match).”

FIFA volunteers wanted





An application process to volunteer during the Club World Cup this summer opened Thursday. Six group-stage matches, including three for the Sounders, will be played at Lumen Field in June.

Any U.S. citizen or lawful legal resident age 18 and older as of Jan. 1, 2025, is eligible to apply. Volunteers must be available for the duration of the competition, including training events before the start of the event, which runs June 14-July 13.

For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, go to FIFA.com.

Notes





• The Sounders made their first roster cut in releasing Braudílio Rodrigues on Wednesday. The forward was signed last winter but didn’t make an MLS appearance due to a hamstring injury. He set a season club record with 15 regular-season goals in 2023 for MLS Next Pro side Tacoma.

• Seattle will play Denmark’s Aalborg BK on Jan. 31 for its second preseason match at the Marbella Football Center in Spain. Kickoff is set for 6 a.m. PST and Football LiveFix on YouTube could stream the match, should access be made available.