Small school roundup: Kallen Maioho scores 31 points for Wilbur-Creston in win

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s small school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys

Nonleague

Colton 49, Highland (ID) 38: Wyatt Baysinger, Tanner Baerlocher, Ryan Impson scored 15, 14, 12 points respectivley and the Wildcats (11-6) beat the visiting Huskies (2-10). Jackson Smith scored ten points for Highland of Craigmont, Idaho.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 66, Newport 17: Avi West scored 14 points, and the visiting Crusaders (13-4, 7-2) defeated the Grizzlies (0-15, 0-8). Hank Kirkwood led the Grizzlies with six points.

Reardan 78, Chewelah 47: The Screaming Eagles (16-1, 9-0) defeated the visiting Cougars (4-11, 2-6).

Davenport 67, Kettle Falls 55: The Gorillas (7-10, 5-5) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-11, 2-6).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 55, Asotin 54: The visiting Broncos (6-10, 2-5) beat the Panthers (14-4, 5-4).

Northeast 1B

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 72, Springdale 55: Kallen Maioho scored 31 points, and the visiting Wildcats (8-6, 7-4) beat the Chargers (2-16, 0-11). Jonah Howder led the Chargers with 16 points.

Cusick 81, Columbia (Hunters) 26: The visiting Panthers (11-5, 7-3) defeated the Lions (0-15, 0-10).

Inchelium 69, Curlew 30: The visiting Hornets (15-3, 9-2) defeated the Cougars (3-15, 2-10).

Northport 74, Republic 53: The visiting Mustangs (16-3, 11-0) defeated the Tigers (11-9, 5-8).

Wellpinit 91, Odessa 59: Visiting Wellpinit (14-3, 9-1) defeated the Tigers (7-12, 4-8).

Southeast 1B

Dayton 62, Waitsburg 51: The visiting Bulldogs (8-11, 6-6) defeated the Cardinals (4-12, 3-10).

Garfield-Palouse 58, Oakesdale 46: The visiting Vikings (13-5, 13-0) defeated the Nighthawks (10-6, 9-4).

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 82, Tekoa-Rosalia 53: The visiting Eagles (9-9, 7-6) defeated the Timberwolves (1-17, 1-12).

Girls

Nonleague

Colton 32, Highland (ID) 27: Rori Weber scored 11 points and the Wildcats (11-6) beat the visiting Huskies (10-6). Kylee Beck scored 11 points for Highland of Craigmont, Idaho.

Northeast 2B

Reardan 52, Chewelah 11: The Screaming Eagles (15-2, 12-1) beat the visiting Cougars (0-18, 0-11).

Davenport 60, Kettle Falls 29: The Gorillas (15-2, 8-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (10-5, 4-5).

Northwest Christian 57, Newport 18: The visiting Crusaders (13-3, 7-2) defeated the Grizzlies (3-12, 1-7).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 66, Asotin 23: The visiting Broncos (11-5, 5-2) beat the Panthers (6-12, 3-7).

Northeast 1B

Inchelium 88, Curlew 51: The visiting Hornets (15-0, 10-0) defeated the Cougars (10-4, 6-4).

Northport 38, Republic 32: The visiting Mustangs (8-9, 5-5) defeated the Tigers (8-7, 4-6).

Wellpinit 53, Odessa 28: Visiting Wellpinit (13-1, 10-0) defeated the Tigers (5-9, 3-7).

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 68, Springdale 18: The visiting Wildcats (11-3, 8-3) defeated the Chargers (0-16, 0-11).

Southeast 1B

Tekoa-Rosalia 54, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 12: Hanna Douglas led with nine points and the Timberwolves (8-10, 4-9) defeated the visiting Eagles (2-15, 2-11). Every Tekoa-Rosalia player contributed to the team total.

Dayton 60, Waitsburg 18: The visiting Bulldogs (11-7, 6-7) defeated the Cardinals (2-14, 1-12).

Garfield-Palouse 53, Oakesdale 46: The visiting Vikings (16-2, 12-1) defeated the Nighthawks (13-4, 11-2).