Suspect in Tupac Shakur slaying faces new charge

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS – The man accused of orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed hip -hop icon Tupac Shakur is now facing an additional battery charge.

A criminal complaint was filed Sunday charging Duane Davis with a charge of battery by a prisoner. He was accused of using “force or violence” against someone else Friday while at the Clark County Detention Center, according to the court document.

Davis has been jailed since he was indicted in September 2023 on a murder charge in connection with Shakur’s killing.

He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday in the battery case.

Davis, a reported member of the South Side Crips, is accused of ordering the drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur and injured Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight. The shooting was allegedly part of an ongoing feud between the South Side Crips and the Bloods-associated Mob Piru gang, and was in retaliation for a fight at the MGM Grand involving Shakur, Knight and Davis’ nephew Orlando Anderson.