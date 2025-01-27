Winlock man accused of dressing in camo, camping out on ex-wife’s property with binoculars and knives

By Emily Fitzgerald The Chronicle (Centralia, Wash.)

A Winlock man accused of dressing in camouflage and camping out in his ex-wife’s lawn on Saturday with a bag of camping supplies, including binoculars and knives, has been charged with felony stalking and violation of a protection order.

David Wayne Dupree, 54, posted $15,000 bail over the weekend and was out of custody for his preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 27.

While the prosecution asked Lewis County Court Commissioner Wade Samuelson to raise Dupree’s bail to $100,000 due to the severity of the allegations and Dupree’s criminal history, which includes non-felony domestic violence convictions for crimes against the same victim, Samuelson opted to maintain the $15,000 bail he set over the weekend and allow Dupree to remain out of custody.

Dupree works as a health care provider in Lewis County, according to his defense attorney.

Dupree was arrested after the victim reported an unidentified male dressed in camouflage clothing was trespassing on her property in the 600 block of Jones Road on Jan. 25, according to court documents.

The victim reported that “the male was currently on her property and appeared to be looking towards the residence,” saying “she was scared and was watching the male on her security camera from inside the house.”

She told responding Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies that she believed the male was her ex-husband, who she identified as Dupree, adding that she has a restraining order against him.

Deputies have confirmed that there is an active protection order prohibiting Dupree from contacting the victim and from going onto her property.

The victim reportedly said that Dupree has “done similar things in the past but has evaded being caught” and said “the behavior has been making her feel extremely unsettled.”

She reportedly said “if it were David Dupree, he would likely flee down a logging trail located on the property,” according to court documents.

One deputy reportedly positioned himself on the logging trail while the other deputy approached the house.

As the one deputy approached the residence, the deputy on the logging trail reportedly “heard someone running through the brush towards his location” and located the man, who deputies and the victim allegedly identified as Dupree.

“He was wearing full camouflage clothing and had a backpack full of supplies,” the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office states in charging documents. The backpack contained food supplies, four knives, gloves, a headlamp, a sleeping bag and binoculars.

“Based on the supplies found, it appeared Dupree had planned to be watching the residence for quite some time,” the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office states in charging documents.

Security footage from the residence reportedly shows Dupree “using binoculars to try and look through the window of the residence,” according to court documents.

The area where Dupree was allegedly hiding was approximately 150 to 200 feet from the residence, a deputy estimated.

Dupree was charged Jan. 27 in Lewis County Superior Court with one count each of felony stalking, domestic violence, and violation of a protection order, domestic violence.

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30.