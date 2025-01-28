GSL roundup: Nalu Vargas paces Mt. Spokane boys past University; Eden Sander scores 1,000th point in Central Valley girls win

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

Boys

GSL 4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 70, University 64: Nalu Vargas scored 17 points, Colt Kenison and Jake Lenberger added 15 apiece and the Wildcats (12-6, 5-1) beat the visiting Titans (4-12, 2-4). Jack Del Mese led U-Hi with 20 points.

Central Valley 58, Lewis and Clark 46: Branson Olson scored 18 points, Emerson Lippoldt added 13 and the Bears (9-8, 4-2) beat the visiting Tigers (4-14, 2-4). Asher Jenson led the Tigers with 12 points.

Gonzaga Prep 68, Cheney 50: Carter Nilson and Hudson Floyd scored 15 points apiece and the visiting Bullpups (16-2, 6-0) beat the Bears (8-9, 3-3). Grayson Burton led Cheney with 18 points.

Ferris 60, Shadle Park 54: Beruke Weledsenbet scored 19 points and the visiting Saxons (7-10, 3-3) beat the Highlanders (3-14, 0-6). Ja’Mir Johnson led Shadle with 21 points.

GSL 2A

North Central 68, Rogers 57: Elijah Wright and Makai Daniels scored 19 points apiece and the visiting Wolfpack (12-5, 6-2) beat the Pirates (6-10, 2-6). Brady Krebs led Rogers with 16 points.

West Valley 74, Deer Park 37: Nathan Zettle scored 15 points, Brandon Spunich added 11 and the visiting Eagles (14-2, 8-0) beat the Stags (2-13, 0-7). Davin Kemano had nine for Deer Park.

Clarkston 69, East Valley 59: Jason Rinnard scored 18 points, Josh Hoffman added 15 and the visiting Bantams (7-9, 3-4) beat the Knights (2-13, 1-6). Tyson Rigby led East Valley with 17 points.

Girls

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 75, Lewis and Clark 31: Eden Sander scored 19 points and surpassed the 1000-point mark in her career and the Bears (9-8, 4-2) beat the visiting Tigers (4-14, 2-4). Aspen Henry scored 18 points for CV and Brynn McGaughy added 14. Sadie Pierce led LC with 12 points.

University 71, Mt. Spokane 59: Cameron Roberts scored 16 points to lead five in double-figures and the visiting Titans (7-8, 3-3) beat the Wildcats (7-10, 2-4). Sloane Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 13 points.

Ferris 64, Shadle Park 43: Mateia Eschenbacher scored season-high 23 points, Abby Colton added 18 and the Saxons visiting Saxons (6-11, 3-3) beat the Highlanders (4-13, 0-6). Makenzie Fager led Shadle with a career-high 34 points.

Gonzaga Prep 58, Cheney 31: The visiting Bullpups (11-6, 3-3) beat the Blackhawks (4-13, 2-4).

GSL 2A

Deer Park 72, West Valley 27: Ashlan Bryant scored 20 points, Jacey Boesel added 17 and the Stags (14-0, 7-0) beat the visiting Eagles (3-13, 3-5).

North Central 49, Rogers 46: Arkayla Brown scored 17 points, Kamari Vaile added 11 and the visiting Wolfpack (4-12, 4-4) beat the Pirates (1-15, 0-8). Hayley Ying led Rogers with 11 points.

Clarkston 77, East Valley 21: The visiting Bantams (7-9, 3-4) beat the Knights (2-13, 1-6).