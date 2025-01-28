One inmate dead, another hospitalized after medical incidents at Pend Oreille County jail; third inmate charged in death

A 33-year-old female inmate died and another inmate was airlifted to a hospital after two medical incidents within six hours of each other at the Pend Oreille County Jail.

Natalie J. Lemery, 32, of Spokane, was charged with suspicion of controlled substance homicide and bringing a controlled substance into a jail, according to a police news release.

Kathryn Bowman, police clerk and evidence custodian, said Lemery was an inmate in the jail when the medical emergencies happened.

Newport police were dispatched shortly after 12:50 p.m. Monday to a medical call at the jail, according to the news release.

An inmate was flown to a Spokane-area hospital. Bowman said Tuesday she didn’t know the inmate’s condition.

At about 6:50 p.m. Monday, while officers were investigating the medical incident, corrections officers reported a 33-year-old inmate had collapsed and CPR was in progress, the release said. The inmate died despite lifesaving efforts from corrections staff, deputies and medical personnel.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of the inmate’s death.

Bowman declined to say what the medical incidents were and whether they were related. The identities of the woman who died and the inmate who was hospitalized were not released.

Bowman said the police department is investigating.