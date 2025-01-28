RFK Jr. faces tricky Senate questions over anti-vaccine, abortion stances

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to face a grilling from skeptical senators at confirmation hearings to become Secretary of Health and Human Services amid stubborn questions over his controversial stances on vaccines, food safety and abortion rights.

The Donald Trump nominee is sure to be hammered over his skepticism about vaccines, including the lifesaving COVID jabs and routine shots that had all but eradicated once-killer diseases like measles and polio.

He may also face opposition from pro-life Trump loyalists who would ordinarily be strongly opposed to any nominee like Kennedy who supports a woman’s right to abortion care.

RFK Jr. will face questioning by the finance committee Wednesday, which is expected to focus on his potential stewardship of the Medicare and Medicaid programs that serve tens of millions of elderly, disabled and poor Americans.

Things could get even tougher for the scion of famed Democratic political royalty on Thursday when the health committee will get its shot.

Kennedy has repeatedly questioned the efficacy and even safety of vaccines touted by most doctors as medical miracles responsible for saving tens of million lives globally. He has also backed debunked claims of a link between vaccines and autism.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the former GOP Senate leader, survived polio as a child and is a fervent proponent of vaccines, making him a potential no vote. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, has also expressed grave reservations about Kennedy.

The Make America Healthy Again leader could also could face questions about his harsh criticism of Big Pharma and giant American food processing companies, both of which he has accused of poisoning American consumers.

Those views could win sympathy from progressive Democrats but the powerful corporate interests can normally count on strong support from Republican lawmakers.

If confirmed, Kennedy would oversee agencies that impact the lives of most Americans including the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration.

Once considered a gadfly environmental activist, Kennedy mulled a long-shot challenge to former President Joe Biden, but switched to an independent White House bid in 2023. He dropped out of the campaign and endorsed Trump in August.

Two more of Trump’s other controversial cabinet nominees are teed up for their own confirmation hearings on Thursday.

Tulsi Gabbard, who’s in line to be director of National Intelligence, will face questions from Democrats and Republicans alike over her mercurial foreign policy stances over the years, including cozy ties to Russia and ousted Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

FBI Director-nominee Kash Patel, meanwhile, could run into problems over his support for using law enforcement to retaliate against Trump’s political enemies.

Trump has mostly succeeded in pushing through his cabinet nominees, despite widespread establishment concern over their lack of traditional qualifications.

Ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz pulled the plug on his attorney general nomination after a congressional ethics report accused him of sleeping with an underage girl at drug-fueled parties.

But Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth eked out a win despite questions about excessive drinking and a financial settlement to resolve a sexual assault claim. Vice President JD Vance broke a 50-50 senate tie on his nomination.

The three GOP no votes on Hegseth could be a sign that others may struggle to get needed support, especially since McConnell joined moderate Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski in breaking ranks.

