‘We were all over the place’: Gonzaga gets defensive in easy victory over Oregon State

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) and guard Khalif Battle (99) trap Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Sy (13) as he tries to move the ball down the court during the first half of a college basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

After giving up 200 points in two losses, including 97 in overtime to Oregon State, Gonzaga responded by holding Portland to 62 points on Saturday and the Beavers to 60 in Tuesday’s rematch.

The Zags’ defense against OSU was sharper across the board, spurring a 98-60 rout in front of a loud audience at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Oregon State buried 58.5% from the field in a 97-89 win over GU on Jan. 16. Michael Rataj poured in 29 points, Nate Kingz had 20, Parsa Fallah 16 and Damarco Minor 15. OSU’s numbers in the return game: 38.2% shooting, Rataj 15 points, Kingz 11, Minor 10 and Fallah two.

“We played real team defense versus the other night we were a little more on an island in Corvallis,” senior post Graham Ike said. “Everybody had each other’s back. There was one possession in the first half where everybody was flying around around, switching and rotating.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s what our defense is.’ It was great to see that and feel that.”

Gonzaga cut down on assignment errors, contested 3-point shots, forced 13 turnovers, won the boards and most of the 50-50 balls. GU had a 19-point edge in points off turnovers.

“It was great,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of the defense. “We were all over the place, played with great energy, great spirit, great fire. Guys were covering for each other. It was one of our better, if not our best, defensive efforts of the year, relative to who we played. Terrific.”

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Michael Ajayi (1) celebrates after scoring against the Oregon State Beavers during the second half of a college basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won the game 98-60. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Rataj, a talented 6-foot-9 forward from Germany, made 6 of 11 shots, but was 0 of 2 on 3-pointers after hitting two big triples in the first meeting. Kingz, Fallah and Minor combined to go 8 of 24. Minor had five turnovers and just two assists.

“Staying on him, pressuring him on the ball, not letting him go right, forcing him left and just boxing him out on the boards,” Ajayi, who finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, said of his approach to guarding Rataj.

“He (Rataj) saw more bodies,” Few said. “Ben (Gregg) did a much better job sticking with him. He’s a heckuva player. He’s capable of making really tough shots. Mike was terrific. It was great that he got rewarded to see balls go in. He’s been such a great guy throughout this whole struggle he’s been in and such a great teammate.

“He was a big key on (Rataj). He guarded him well down in Corvallis, too.”

The Zags emphasized defense during a week of drills after setbacks against Oregon State and Santa Clara, particularly “guarding your yard,” handling one-on-one responsibilities without getting beat off the dribble.

Gonzaga was noticeably better in that aspect against OSU this time around.

“It was a big difference, just because we put more focus on it, took more pride in it,” said Ike, who had two steals and two blocks in addition to scoring 22 points. “It’s like a tandem, everybody’s on a string. Once again tying into team defense is what it’s all about.”