Buzzer breakdown: Graham Ike’s big night in return to starting lineup lifts Gonzaga to blowout win

Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s 98-60 win over Oregon State on Tuesday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Innocenti stays in starting five

Graham Ike returned to the starting lineup after a one-game absence and Emmanuel Innocenti remained in the first five for the second straight game.

Ike, who came off the bench in Saturday’s rout over Portland after picking up a flagrant foul and technical foul late in the previous game against Santa Clara, dominated inside throughout against the Beavers. He hit his first five shots and 6 of 7 to score 13 of Gonzaga’s first 17 points.

Innocenti, a sophomore wing from Italy, is one of GU’s best defenders and was assigned to guard OSU’s Nate Kingz, who scored 20 points in the first meeting in Corvallis. Innocenti played the first 7 minutes before the Zags brought in four subs – Braden Huff, Dusty Stromer, Michael Ajayi and Khalif Battle.

Battle stayed in the rest of the half and hit three 3-pointers, eight free throws and scored 19 points as Gonzaga took a 50-30 lead. Innocenti returned for the last minute of the half and started the second half.

Fast starts for Ike

Zags coach Mark Few numerous times has urged Graham Ike to be more aggressive at the start of halves over the last 1½ seasons. That wasn’t an issue Tuesday.

In addition to his blazing start from the opening tip, which he won for GU, Ike came out strong to open the second half, too. He piled up seven points to reach 20 overall and blocked two shots in the first 4½ minutes. Ike picked up his third foul with 13:12 remaining and was replaced by Huff.

Ike finished with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting, seven rebounds and two steals.

Ajayi continues strong play

Michael Ajayi made just one 3-pointer over a 13-game span before connecting on his only attempt from distance against Portland on Saturday. The senior forward, coming off a season-high 20 points vs. the Pilots, had another productive night in the points, 3-point and rebound columns.

Ajayi finished with 15 points, marking his first consecutive double-digit efforts of the season, and 10 rebounds. He made 2 of 3 3-pointers and 6 of 10 shots overall. He drew the second foul on OSU leading scorer Michael Rataj, sending him to the bench for the last 7-plus minutes of the first half as Gonzaga extended its lead.