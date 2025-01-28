Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: A starting lineup shuffle, and what it means for looming showdowns

From staff reports

The Gonzaga Bulldogs mixed up their starting lineup in a big win over Portland last Saturday.

Will GU stick with the same lineup this week in games against Oregon State (Tuesday) and Saint Mary’s (Saturday)?

The latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast features longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox breaking down the matchups against the Beavers and Gaels, and whether they expect any other changes coming this week.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, and Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.