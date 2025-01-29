Locally: Spokane Zephyr FC adds pair of players to roster who were on loan

From staff reports

The Spokane Zephyr are nearing their return from winter break, and when they do so they’ll have two more standouts as a part of the permanent roster.

McKenzie Weinert, who had been on loan from Seattle Reign of NWSL, and Sophia Braun, formerly of NWSL’s Kansas City Current, both became full-time Zephyr players over the league’s break, the team announced last week.

Braun, a former Gonzaga standout, and Weinert, who split her career between Oregon State and the University of Washington, were both born in Oregon.

“I’m so excited to be officially part of the Zephyr team,” Braun said in a release. “This city and community means so much to me and I’m so grateful to call this place home.”

Weinert, a forward, and Braun, a midfielder, both started in nine of 11 matches in the first half of Zephyr’s season. Braun has played 689 minutes and Weinert 792.

“As we saw in the first part of the season, her dynamic and explosive style of play causes a lot of trouble for opposing teams in the league,” Zephyr head coach Jo Johnson said of Weinert. “She creates chances, draws a ton of attention, and will continue to be an exciting presence on both sides of the ball.”

The Zephyr will return to the pitch on Feb. 22 against the Dallas Trinity in the Cotton Bowl. The club will return to ONE Spokane Stadium on March 8, hosting Carolina Ascent FC. For information and tickets, visit www.uslspokane.com.

College football

Zach Brooks concluded his football career at Whitworth University with one of the highest individual honors available to a student-athlete after earning a place on the 2024 NCAA Division III Academic All-America team, selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) and released Tuesday.

Brooks was a second-team honoree. An English major, he had a 3.98 grade-point average through spring courses.

A two-year starter at inside linebacker and team captain, Brooks earned first-team All-NWC for the second straight season in 2024 when his 129 tackles ranked second in Division III, led the NWC, and set a program record. He helped lead Whitworth to back-to-back 10-win seasons and consecutive appearances in the Division III playoffs for the first time in school history.