Notebook: Veteran defender Kim Kee-hee returns to Sounders

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

South Korean defender Kim Kee-hee is returning to the Sounders. The club announced Tuesday a deal was reached to sign Kim through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

Kim, 35, helped the Sounders win their 2019 MLS Cup title.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kim Kee-hee back to Seattle,” said Craig Waibel, the Sounders general manager and chief soccer officer, in a news release. “Signing a player of his caliber adds experience and quality to our squad, on top of invaluable veteran leadership that will be crucial during a busy and demanding season. We look forward to bringing him in to bolster our already talented defensive unit.”

Kim was originally signed from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in 2018 by former Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey. Kim reportedly wanted to return to Seattle in 2020, but negotiations stalled.

The center back started 64 of his 65 MLS competitions, including all six of his playoff matches. He played alongside Román Torres, Xavier Arreaga and Chad Marshall during the winning 2019 season.

Kim anchored the backline for his native country’s Ulsan HD FC in the top-flight K League 1 the past five seasons. He made 146 appearances (138 starts), pocketing three goals.

Ulsan, which will participate in this summer’s FIFA men’s Club World Cup, won three K League championships from 2022-2024 with Kim on the backline. The team finished second in 2020 and 2021. Kim also helped the club win the AFC Champions League Elite in 2020 and reach the finals for the Korea Cup in 2020 and 2024.

The South Korean international earned 23 caps, including appearances at the 2012 London Games.

“I am very happy to welcome Kim back to the club and have him join our current squad,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in a news release. “He’s a smart, composed defender who understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. Given his familiarity with our team, I expect him to seamlessly fit into our system and elevate the players around him.”

Schmetzer is implementing more defensive tactical options this season, which include playing with three center backs. The team needed to sign Kim to add depth in the position.

Kim, who’ll occupy an international spot, will likely have a different role due to U.S. center back Jackson Ragen, 26, and Colombian center back Yeimar, 32, forming a reliable pairing the past two seasons. Both are past MLS Defender of the Year finalists.

Sounders midfielder Josh Atencio, 22, is transitioning to center back and the club is developing former Ballard FC defender Leo Burney, 23.

The team is currently holding their preseason training camp in Marbella, Spain. They’ll play Danish side Aalborg BK on Friday and a doubleheader next week against Swedish sides IFK Norrköping and Hammarby IF.

Kim is still awaiting his visa, which could prevent him from joining the team in Spain. The Sounders will return to the states Feb. 6 and resume preseason at their facility in Renton.

Seattle begins their season with a CONCACAF Champions Cup road match against Guatemala’s Antigua GFC on Feb. 19. The Sounders will host Charlotte FC at Lumen Field for their MLS opener on Feb. 22.

No Open Cup

The Sounders aren’t among the 16 MLS teams who’ll compete in the U.S. Open Cup this year. The league released Tuesday “qualification criteria for official North American cup competitions” that will be applied for its 30 teams this season and in 2026. The goal is to manage player workload and allow more clubs to participate in the tournaments, which are Open Cup, CCC, Leagues Cup and the Canadian Championship.

Teams are limited to no more than two North American tournaments. Due to the Sounders qualifying for the CCC and Leagues Cup, they aren’t eligible for the Open Cup tournament. Seattle qualified for Leagues Cup as a top nine finisher in the Western Conference last year.

MLS is sending 16 teams to the Open Cup and an additional 10 MLS Next Pro teams, including the Tacoma Defiance. The Sounders have won the title four times and reached the semifinals last year.

Leagues Cup will feature 18 MLS teams, down from the entire league (then-29 teams) participating last season. The tournament will run July 29 to August 31. Seattle was eliminated last year in the quarterfinals by Los Angeles FC.

The new rules mean the Sounders will compete for three major trophies this season — Club World Cup, CCC, Leagues Cup — and possibly MLS Cup, if they qualify for the playoffs.

Ferreira training

Sounders forward Jesús Ferreira is in full training and will be available for Friday’s friendly. He was released from U.S. men’s national team camp earlier this month due to fitness concerns from past hamstring injuries.