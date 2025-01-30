Country group Sawyer Brown brings 1980s hits to Northern Quest

From staff reports

Country band Sawyer Brown is soon to play Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

The group, which initially included members of country singer Don King’s band, formed in 1981 after King retired. They soon won the competition television show “Star Search” and signed to Capitol Records.

Sawyer Brown quickly entered the country spotlight with their debut single “Leona.” Through the 1980s and ’90s they had a number of hits like “Some Girls Do,” “Step That Step,” “Drive Me Wild” and more.

Last March, the band released their first album since 2011, “Desperado Troubadours.”

Sawyer Brown will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Pend Oreille Pavilion. Tickets, starting at $29.50, can be purchased through Northern Quest’s website and TicketsWest.