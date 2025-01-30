GSL roundup: Camron Bogle pulls out Cheney wreslting win with pin; Deer Park girls basketball downs Grangeville in nonleague matchup

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s Greater Spokane League sports action.

Wrestling

University 64, Central Valley 9: Libby Roberts (113), Czar Quintanilla (126) and Ryan Sulpizio (215) earned pins and the Titans (8-1) beat the Bears (2-7). Braxton Beard (144) and Bayden Beard (190) earned CV’s points.

Cheney 39, Ridgeline 34: Camron Bogle (138) won the last match of the meet with a pin and the visiting Blackhawks (7-2) edged the Falcons (4-5). Aiden Carr (120) and Ashton Shepard (126) added late pins helping Cheney make up the difference. David Colby (165) and Carson Atwood (113) had pins for Ridgeline.

Lewis and Clark 40, Ferris 26: Kadyn Norris (132), Kale Creekmore (157) and Robby Berry (175) won by pin and the Tigers (2-7) topped the Saxons (2-7). Lincoln Koyama (190) earned a pin for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 40, Shadle Park 32: Samuel Kincaid (150) and Noah Holman (157) won the final two matches to provide the winning margin and the visiting Bullpups (4-5) beat the Highlanders (2-7). Harrison Crooks (175) and Tyson Weichman (285) added pins for G-Prep. Brayden Burgener (190) and Lucas Horner (113) earned pins for Shadle.

Girls basketball

Deer Park 71, Grangeville (ID) 52: Ashlan Bryant scored 18 points, Emma Bryant added 13 and the 2A No. 6-ranked Stags (15-0) topped the Idaho 3A No. 4 Bulldogs (12-6) in a nonleague game. Madalyn Green led Grangeville with 16 points.

Clarkston 78, East Valley 9: Reese deGroot scored 17 points, Joslyn McCormack-Marks added 12 and the Bantams (14-3, 8-0) handled the visiting Knights (3-13, 1-7) in a GSL 2A game. Ella Leavitt chipped in 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers for Clarkston, ranked No. 9 in the state’s 2A RPI.

Boys basketball

Clarkston 78, East Valley 53: Isaiah Woods led six in double figures with 18 points and the Bantams (8-9, 4-4) beat the Knights (2-14, 1-7) in a GSL 2A game. East Valley was led by Tyson Rigby with 16 points and Malaki Nunn with 12.