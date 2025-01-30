Prosecutors allege new details in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex-trafficking case

By Elizabeth Keogh New York Daily News

NEW YORK – New details have emerged in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering case, with the music mogul now accused of dangling a victim over an apartment balcony and coercing two more women into commercial sex acts, according to a superseding federal indictment filed Thursday.

The superseding indictment doesn’t add any new charges against the music mogul, but prosecutors now say Diddy abused, threatened, trafficked and coerced his victims over the course of two decades, from 2004 to 2024.

Among the new details, the indictment claims Combs subjected one victim to horrifying abuse, including an incident in which he dangled her from an apartment balcony.

The superseding indictment also adds the names of two additional victims, whose identities remain sealed.

Combs is accused of orchestrating the conspiracy in the case – filed in the Southern District of New York in September – alleging that the 55-year-old hip-hop icon kidnapped, drugged and at times trafficked them across state lines.

According to the indictment, the star “provided the victims with, among other things, monetary payments, career opportunities and payment of rent and housing expenses” and then threatened to take it away if they “resisted engaging in sex acts with Combs and, at times, with Combs and male commercial sex workers.”

He’s also accused of tracking his victims, monitoring their medical records, supplying them with drugs and preventing them from leaving Combs’ home or hotel rooms.

Prosecutors say Combs threatened the women with guns and violence to intimidate them into violent sexual performances he videotaped.

In March, federal raids at his Miami and Beverly Hills mansions uncovered more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and drugs, among other supplies, which were reportedly intended for use in orgies known as “freak offs.”

Earlier this month, a woman filed a lawsuit in Manhattan against Combs, accusing him of raping her when she was 16 years old. It’s one of more than 30 similar lawsuits accusing him of heinous sexual assaults and other misconduct.

The former billionaire has been behind bars in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since September, when he was arrested for the horrifying conspiracy in New York. He’s been denied bail three times and is currently set to head to trial in May.