Washington legislators consider universal health care

Nance Beston Columbia Basin Herald,

Jan. 30—OLYMPIA — The Washington Health Trust, a statewide initiative for universal health care, is supporting proposals introduced in both the Senate and House (House Bill 1445 and Senate Bill 5233), according to a statement from the group.

The two bills are also backed by the Health Care is a Human Right Coalition and aims to establish a comprehensive healthcare model for all Washington residents.

“An ACT Relating to the expansion and consolidation of public health plans in Washington under a unified financing system in order to universalize eligibility to all Washington residents, ensure comprehensive medical coverage including primary care, dental, vision, and prescription drug benefits, and achieve cost savings through administrative efficiency, bulk pricing and cost controls,” read both HB 1445 and SB 5233.

Carried since 2019 by Senator Bob Hasegawa, D-Seattle, the bill was introduced for the first time in the House this week by Rep. Lisa Parshley, D-Olympia, a freshman lawmaker who previously served on the Olympia City Council.

Assistant Ranking Minority Member of the House Health Care and Wellness Committee Republican Michelle Caldier said she doesn’t understand why the bill is proposed when the Legislature doesn’t even provide health care coverage to the employees within the state capitol building.

“I will tell you the ironic thing about (the bill) is Washington State in the Legislature, we don’t even pay for health care coverage for our own employees,” Caldier said. “So, all the temporary staff here in the Legislature that we hire every session, we don’t provide them health care coverage.”

Caldier said she instead would like to focus on House Bill 1354, which establishes insurance coverage for public employees during Legislative sessions.

The universal health care proposals entered the current session, securing a record 11 cosponsors in the Senate — up from a previous high of seven in 2021. Key supporters in the Senate include Deputy Majority Leader Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, and members of the Health & Long-Term Care Committee.

Parshley, now serving as a prime sponsor in the House, is positioned as a crucial advocate due to her seat on the Health & Wellness Committee, according to the statement. She shares sponsorship with Representative Shaun Scott from the 43rd Legislative District. The bill debuted in the House, garnering 17 cosponsors.

“The 2025 session is off to an incredible start for Whole Washington and The Washington Health Trust,” said Andre Stackhouse, executive director of Whole Washington in the statement. “We have never felt that we had so many allies in our legislature. With such a strong coalition in both the House and Senate, we believe that our push for universal healthcare is now being taken seriously in Olympia.”

Both the House and Senate bills have been referred to their respective health care committees. The committee chairs will determine whether the proposals will move forward for hearings, setting the stage for the potential implementation of universal health care in Washington State.