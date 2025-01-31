Seattle’s hip hop artist Grieves comes to the East Side to play District Bar

From staff reports

Seattle-based hip-hop artist Grieves is jumping the Cascades to play the Lilac City.

Grieves appeared on the scene with his debut album, “Irreversible,” in 2007. Since then, he has consistently released singles, EPs and records like “Running Wild” in 2017 and “Canopy” in 2021.

Some of his most popular tracks include “What It Dew,” “Let The Devil In,” “Man Down” with Chris Webby and the recently released “Gone Fishin” with Prof.

During the Out Cold Tour, Grieves will be joined by Horrorshow and the Street Sweepers. They will play the District Bar on Thursday. Tickets, starting at $20, can be purchased through TicketWeb.