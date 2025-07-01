‘He knows he earned it’: Upcoming Mead senior Rocky Wells continues to develop after signing academy contract with Spokane Velocity

Mead junior Rocky Wells signed an academy contract with the Spokane Velocity in March. Wells was the 2024 Greater Spokane League most valuable player. (Courtesy of Campea Photography)

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

In October 2022, 14-year-old Rocky Wells heard that Spokane was announced as an expansion site for the USL League One.

He told his parents that his goal would be to play for the then-unnamed professional franchise, but only if he worked hard every day.

Less than two years later, Spokane Velocity FC announced a historic signing, one that impacted youth soccer in Spokane and ushered in a new pathway for rising talent.

Wells, upcoming senior at Mead High School and the 2024 Greater Spokane League Most Valuable Player, signed an academy contract in March – the first in Velocity history – as his goal and dream were realized.

It was a complete surprise to the forward, who spent the prior year practicing on a limited basis with the Velocity after a text invite was extended.

On the morning of March 14, Wells walked into the film room and a camera was trained on him – the eyes of the rest of the squad were as well.

“I was like, ‘Oh, something is probably happening,’ ” Wells said.

A few moments later, his parents and brother walked in as the team unveiled his locker and jersey. He then signed his academy contract.

“It was something I’ll never forget,” he said. “It was a super cool experience – I had no idea it was going to happen.”

Head coach Leigh Veidman said he set up the video op intentionally because it was a special moment for Wells, his family, the club and the city as a whole.

“The look on Rocky’s face was fantastic,” he said.

An academy contract is designed to accentuate and develop youth soccer growth in the United States. Players maintain their college eligibility with academy contracts.

“Rocky signing his academy contract was a massive step for us as a club, but also the community, because the talent is there,” Veidman said. “It is there, and they’ve got to continue to understand that we’ve had our eyes in the community, and always looking, and Rocky is a perfect example of us staying true to our word.”

It took some time before Wells officially pulled his No. 22 jersey over his head.

Eight matches went by before he was named to the squad, but on May 4, Wells was named to the matchday squad of 18 for the game against Westchester SC in a league match.

Of the next eight matches, he has made the squad three times.

“Obviously, it’s been a bit of transition and speed of play, just from high school ball to the professional level, but I think just being in this environment, this is the best environment in Spokane for soccer,” Wells said. “If you just play every day, you’re going to improve.”

Veidman said the academy route is designed to be challenging and difficult.

“It’s a struggle,” Veidman said. “It’s not easy.”

High school athletes can’t match the physical play of the pros, so it is up to the academy players to work on their tactical approach to try and win on the pitch.

“Rocky is going through his growth spurt right now, so when he gets that physical component – how are you using all of the tactical and technical development to match that physical component now?” Veidman said.

It has been an interesting transition off the pitch as well, as Wells spends most of his day at ONE Spokane Stadium.

When school was in session, he would wake up, head downtown to train, then works out. After a quick stop at home, he would head to Mead to spend two hours at school.

“As soon as I get home, it’s pretty much just working on online school, some homework, and then if I have time to, if I want to work out again,” he said. “If not, I hang out with friends. It’s a really cool balance.”

Wells’ Mead Panthers had played one game of their 2025 season, a 2-1 victory over Ferris. when the contract announcement was made. Wells did not appear in that game.

When the Velocity made the announcement that Wells would train with them, it signaled an end to Wells’ junior season.

Mead head coach Tanner Wilburn, who didn’t know the move was coming, expressed enthusiasm for his ex-player when he made the jump.

“Obviously, it is a great opportunity for Rocky and his family, and I think he’s worked extremely hard for this moment,” Wilburn said.

Wilburn said Seattle has the Sounders and S2 program, the MLS version of what is happening in Spokane, and how the Velocity have given more opportunities to players who don’t have the ability to travel to Seattle every weekend to train.

“It’s good for all of Spokane, all of the GSL, to see that there is a club here that’s willing to take opportunities on players and gives the younger generation an opportunity and something to work hard for and strive for,” he said. “We haven’t had that in Spokane.”

Wilburn has heard questions regarding Wells’ size among his Velocity teammates and the rest of the professionals he’ll go head-to-head against – most of whom are almost 10 years older.

“I think he’s going to figure out a way to compete. He has what I would call the ‘it’ factor,” Wilburn said. “He can flip a switch and be very competitive on the drop of a dime. He is probably one of the hardest-working kids that I’ve seen and he wants this. He loves soccer, he loves to train, which you don’t see a lot with kids that are in high school with so many other distractions.”

Wilburn and the rest of Mead’s staff tried to accommodate Wells’ unique schedule. According to Wells, they were superb.

His other coaches, teammates and some teachers extended their best wishes .

“I think if you surround yourself with the right people who support you, that’s something that can really help you out when you want to achieve your goals,” Wells said.

Now, with school out, he has more time to train with the pros .

The transition from high school ball – where he was the best player on the field with pace and technical ability that flummoxed opposing teams – hasn’t been frustrating, Wells said.

As long as he gives it his all and learns from each session, he is content with the day of training.

His teammates also helped with the adjustment. Wells said every Velocity player came up and introduced themselves to help make him feel welcome. This was before his academy contract when he was a trial player.

“That took a little bit of the nerves away and the pressure,” Wells said. “It’s just a really good, family environment here. So, I love it.”

Since the start of Veidman’s tenure as head coach, he made it clear that Spokane – and this region – will be a focal point of their development. He wants local players to train with the Velocity and be given the next opportunity to sign the second academy contract.

“Part of our process was finding the top talent in the community by connecting to the coaches of the community,” Veidman said. “Building that relationship with each club in the community, connecting them with a coach or a director within each club, and then just getting some data and intel on who those top players are.”

Constructing a pipeline of young talent is what some of the largest clubs in the world and country do – from Barcelona to the Sounders. It is a model that builds predictable sustainability.

“I think Spokane does a really good job developing soccer players,” Wells said. “I was just really thankful that I got those key life lessons from high school and club ball (Crossfire FC) that I could take into the professional level now.”

While Wells is still working on making it onto the field during a match, he will continue to develop his craft to earn that spot as one of the 11.

Veidman reiterated how much Wells has done to secure the academy contract.

“He knows he earned it, but it was about doing it at the right time to make sure Rocky had to work for it a little bit, because, like I said, we don’t really give these things up for free,” Veidman said. “You really have to show you earned it and you want it.

“And Rocky did that.”