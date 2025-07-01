This day in history: The state’s first woman troopers were sworn in, and 100 years ago, a philosophical Deer Park cowboy shared his views

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Cathy Swanson and Carolyn Pemberton made history when they were sworn in as the first women Washington State Patrol troopers.

“Outfitted in blue-gray uniforms, complete with knife-creased trousers and black bowties, Miss Pemberton and Mrs. Swanson marched stiffly to receive their commissions from Gov. Daniel Evans,” the Associated Press reported.

The governor offered his “special congratulations” to the two, but “otherwise there was little ceremony over the fact.”

“We are accepted as patrol-persons and are going to be doing the very same work as the men,” Pemberton said.

From 1925: Snaky Moore, “cowboy extraordinaire,” dropped some pearls of cowboy wisdom between go-rounds at the Northern Idaho Stampede at Alan, just across the state line from Spokane.

“They’re just ain’t any difference in people, they’re all human,” said Snaky. “… Somehow people just think that others are different, but when a queen – a real honest t’ goodness queen – will crawl through a wire fence t’ get a close up look of some American cowpuncher’s bulldoggin’ a few elite head of steers, well, right then a man’s got a perfect right t’ change his mind. And that’s just what I done in London when her highness, the queen of Spain, attended the exhibition at the Wembley stadium last year in company with a host of notables that looked like they would bust in their fine toggery if they tried such ungentle maneuverin’.”

He discovered that English people weren’t “high-falutin,” but “the best sports ever.” They “took to our show like a colt to its mammy,” he said.

Snaky hailed from Deer Park, and had been traveling the world for 10 years.