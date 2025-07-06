The Dirt: Up to 30 units planned for South Hill

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Plans were submitted to the city of Spokane outlining three potential projects for a South Hill property, city records show.

Just north of the intersection of Palouse Highway and Freya Street, the roughly 3-acre property contains a single-family home.

Developers are looking to replace the home with either eight or 12 buildings, plans submitted by Drew Kelman, owner and principal of Press Architecture, show. The Spokane-based firm designed the three potential developments.

The property at 5111 S. Freya St., has been owned by Dale and Kristy Stopperan since 2014, according to Spokane County property records.

Plans were submitted as part of the predevelopment process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before applying for construction permits.

The first set of plans is for seven fourplex buildings and one duplex. The fourplexes will be two stories and have attached garages for each unit. The duplex will have an attached leasing office and maintenance facilities to serve tenants .

Thirty total units are planned for this option.

The second potential development is intended to produce units for sale. Referred to as a unit lot subdivision in Spokane City code, the project includes dividing the property into smaller lots to be sold individually. Some lots are only as wide and the unit itself.

The potential project includes eight buildings, six of which will be two stories, divided into four units each, and would feature a driveway for each unit. Two buildings will be one story and divided into three units, each with a driveway.

Thirty units are planned for this option as well.

The third set of plans outlines another unit lot subdivision, this one with 24 units of housing. This option features the largest units and includes twelve duplex buildings. Each unit will have an attached garage, driveway and private outdoor space.

Kleman could not be reached by publication deadline.

Garland District remodel project

In the heart of the Garland District, Spokane developers are planning to remodel a building that used to house Garland Printing, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The project calls for the partitioning of the roughly 5,100-square-foot space into two, plans show.

Remodel permit application documents were submitted by Kevin Edwards, part owner of Hawkins Edwards Inc., a Spokane-based commercial real estate development firm.

At 833 W. Garland Ave., Edwards said one of the spaces will be home to a salon and the other has not been leased.

Alongside his business partner Ben Hawkins, Edwards developed real estate in the up-and-coming district before, including the building that houses Garland Brew Werks at 603 W. Garland Ave.

“It’s a great little pocket,” Edwards said of the Garland District. “The main reason I’ve looked at it is because there is zero vacancy along the strip. And it’s all local mom-and-pop business, so I didn’t hesitate when the opportunity came up.”

Garland Printing, which opened its Garland location around 1980, was one of the oldest-running businesses in the neighborhood, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

Edwards reached out to its owner, Mark Sleizer, about five years ago to inform him that whenever he is ready to retire, Edwards would be interested in buying the property.

The historic business closed in May.

Edwards purchased the property for $510,000.

Though he mentioned his hope for a pizza restaurant, Edwards is open to whatever business leases the space.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” he said. “You obviously want a tenant who will make rent, but at the same time, you want to help the community thrive and expand.”

He also mentioned hopes that the district will see improvements similar to those of the Perry District on the South Hill. He mentioned the ole-timey light posts, wide sidewalks and improved signage as aspects of Perry that Garland could benefit from.

Edwards anticipates the remodel project to wrap up in September.

Pho restaurant planned for

North Division

Plans have been submitted to the city of Spokane to develop a pho restaurant in a space that was previously home to one serving Chinese cuisine.

After roughly 50 years of service at the location, Peking North Chinese Restaurant closed in March of last year, according to its website.

The property at 4120 N. Division St. was purchased in March for $1.2 million by Twins LLC, according to Spokane County property records.

The Washington Secretary of State does not have a corporation filed under the name in its online records.

Plans for the building were submitted as part of the pre-development process, which gives developers the opportunity to garner feedback from city building officials before seeking remodel permits .

The plans were submitted by Spokane Valley-based Russel Page Architects.

Before the restaurant serves up its Vietnamese-style cuisine, the building will undergo an extensive remodel of its interior and exterior. Approximately 1,500 square feet of the building will be demolished, plans show.

Russell Page could not be immediately reached before the publication deadline.