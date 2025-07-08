Tips for camping at the Gorge and a stress-free concert experience

By Nicole Pasia Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Nothing says “summer” more than a camping trip with friends or enjoying an outdoor concert. At the storied Gorge Amphitheatre, thousands of people do both each year. Located about two hours southeast from Seattle along the Columbia River Gorge, you can enjoy everything from country music to electronic dance beats, while staying at one of several campsites on the grounds.

While enjoying scenic views from the Gorge’s grassy hillside may be the first thing you imagine, there are myriad other factors to consider – transportation, clothing, food and safety – if you want to steer clear of any camping horror stories. Below, some Gorge veterans share their tips and tricks for the perfect summer concert experience.

Getting started

So you have your concert tickets in hand: What now? It’s important to know that each festival or concert has different opening times and rules for re-entry. Read your ticket carefully and ensure that you’re arriving at the appropriate time and have everything you need before entering the campground.

Located in central Washington near George, there are several entrances to the Gorge, and each entrance is designated for a specific campground. General admission parking is included with your ticket, but you must purchase a campsite separately.

You’ll want to get to the campground early: Traffic can back up at entrances to the Gorge. Lane reductions on the Vantage Bridge on Interstate 90 eastbound are in place due to construction and may cause additional delays of up to four hours, according to the Gorge website.

You can find a comprehensive guide at gorgeamphitheatre.com/camping, plus a map of the venue and answers to frequently asked questions.

Campsites 101: from basic to bougie

At the Gorge, you can choose your camping experience based on your budget and location preferences. Campsites are located in different spots around the amphitheater grounds, either close to the Pivot (a central hub with a general store and food options) or the venue itself.

Standard tent camping sites are 15 feet by 25 feet and include basic amenities such as showers, hand wash stations and portable restrooms. Standard tent and RV campsites are located around the Pivot and are a 30-minute walk from the venue, while the costlier Oasis Royale glamping sites, Grove RV Park and Big Rig RV Camping sites will get you steps away from the venue’s main entrance.

The Grove accommodates 30-amp and 50-amp RV units while Big Rig includes spaces for RVs without power hookups. The Terraces offer the largest sites for RV or tent campers (about 700 square feet) with sweeping views of the Gorge, private showers and other amenities, located by the Pivot.

Don’t want to bring your own accommodations? Glamping options include tents in the Terraces, spacious Oasis Royale tents and Happy Camper trailers.

Camping ticket prices vary based on which event you attend. For Tipper and Friends, which ended Sunday, standard tent camping was $247.55, Gorge RV camping was $467.95, Big Rig Camping was $554.90 and the Grove RV Park with power hookups was $1,113.90. Campsites at the Terraces were $1,361.85, glamping tents at the Terraces were $2,000.03, Oasis Royale tents started at $2,362.67 and Happy Camper trailers started at $3,052.38. Glamping tents at the Terraces are sold out for Bass Canyon, Watershed and Dave Matthews Band.

Camp Express Pass ($40-$44 per person) are available to purchase for some events, providing shorter wait times for showers and at some food/beverage locations in the Pivot, as well as access to shuttles to and from the venue. Passes are included with Big Rig, Grove and Oasis camping.

Accessible campsites are available near the Pivot and Big Rig RV campgrounds. For more information, visit gorgeamphitheatre.com/accessibility.

Wildhorse Campground (22456 W. Baseline Road, Quincy) is a separate site with food options located about 2 miles from the Gorge. It’s a popular alternative for fans looking to avoid after-party noise and camp for relatively more affordable rates. General car and tent camping starts at $80 per night, RV camping starts at $200 per night and glamping starts at $300 per night. Up to four people are permitted for tent/RV camping sites. Shuttles to and from the Gorge are included in the camping fee.

Setting up (your campsite) for success

Camping at the Gorge since 2017 has taught Lauren Olson, of Seattle, to be thorough when pitching a tent.

“Check the ground before you set up your tent,” she recommends. “We once put a tent on top of a mouse den. I woke up in the middle of the night to a mouse under my tent looking for its home.”

Yakima resident Maddy Egote camps at the Gorge at least three times a year, with electronic dance music festivals like Beyond Wonderland, Bass Canyon and Illenium under her belt.

“Make your camping setup cute!” she said. “You are spending a majority of your time in your spot, so make it cute and comfortable. You can drape some tapestries, string lights, inflatable couches and some flowers! You can also put up a totem/flag so it’s easy to spot among the rows and rows of tents!”

Both Olson and Egote recommend wearing eye masks and ear plugs when sleeping, as people will play music or set off car alarms to locate their sites well into the night.

Weather warnings

The Gorge can be subject to drastic temperature changes. For hot days with temperatures in the 90s, pack light and airy clothes, according to Egote. Hydrate with cold drinks and refreshing snacks like watermelon, grapes and clementines (you’re allowed to bring your own food into the Gorge). Then break out warm blankets for cold nights.

Winds can pick up across the campgrounds, so Egote recommends using heavy-duty stakes to secure your tent. “Lower the canopies before leaving the camp,” she added. “There’s always at least one canopy flying into someone’s car windows every single time I have camped there.”

Staking out the perfect lawn spot

The Gorge is known for its vast hillside lawn, providing space for 20,000-30,000 fans to watch their favorite artists perform. If you can, get to the lawn early to soak up the views of the Gorge, Olson said. Sunset at the Gorge is a Washington bucket list item – just don’t forget extra layers to wear once the sun goes down.

When picking a spot on the lawn, location is key. Bryan McBride, who started the Puyallup Hobby Hut YouTube channel to chronicle his family’s Pacific Northwest adventures, recalled weighing the pros and cons of seat location at Blink-182’s Gorge concert last year.

“We decided it would be more convenient to be at the top, near the restrooms, drinks and food, rather than climbing down for better seats and having to hike back up every time we need to use the bathroom or get refreshments,” he said in the video.

Last , it’s all about the fun

Maximize your time at multiday festivals by exploring nearby sites around the Gorge. There’s a number of hiking trails nearby, including Ancient Lakes and the Wild Horses Monument. Or go for a swim or kayak at Rattlesnake Cove. There are also other events at the Gorge: Last year, McBride and his family caught a screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy” at the Pivot.

Through any trials and tribulations that might come with camping in the Gorge, excellent live music and making new friends keep many coming back year after year.

“Meeting your neighbors is part of the experience!” Olson said, recalling an impromptu beer pong match with her Gorge neighbors before The Lumineers performed in 2022. “I’ve always found that people are so friendly.”

For updates and more information on the Gorge, visit gorgeamphitheatre.com.