Americana band Flatland Cavalry to play Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

With more than a decade in the game, Flatland Cavalry looks to bring its dynamic country sound and authentic performances to Spokane.

The country and Americana six-piece band hailing from Lubbock, Texas, has long been known for its classic yet diverse Texas sound. Besides its breakout 2016 single, “A Life Where We Work Out” with Kaitlin Butts, Flatland Cavalry is also known for tracks like “Mountain Song,” “Sleeping Alone” and “Mornings with You,” also featuring Butts. Butts is the wife of lead singer and acoustic guitarist Cleto Cordero.

The band has contributed to the soundtracks of major films such as “Twisters” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” with the songs “Touchdown” and “Wool,” respectively.

The group has always had an extensive touring schedule, but Flatland Cavalry is no longer confined to the bars and honky tonks of the American South. The band has recently sold-out major venues like Fort Worth, Texas’ Dickies Arena and Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, but now it will be performing at the Spokane Tribe Casino at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

General admission tickets for $59.58 can be purchased through AXS.