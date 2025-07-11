Climber dies in fall at Glacier National Park

From staff reports

A Utah man died after falling while descending a steep route on a mountain in Glacier National Park on Wednesday.

Brian Astle, a 42-year-old from Provo, Utah, fell while coming down an off-trail climbing route on the west face of Mount Gould, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Dispatchers received a report of a climber falling just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rangers worked with ALERT and Two Bear Air to find Astle, but postponed recovery until Thursday morning to ensure they could recover the body safely.

The body was recovered around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the release, and taken to the Flathead County Coroner. An investigation is ongoing.

Mount Gould is 9,557 feet tall and is the highest point along the Garden Wall in the park.