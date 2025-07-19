Allie Turner made an immediate impact with the Gonzaga women. Can they produce another freshman phenom?

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Allie Turner drives the ball against the Oregon State Beavers during the second half of the WCC Tournament semifinals on March 10 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Editors note: This is the third story in a five-part summer series on the Gonzaga women’s basketball program. It continues through Aug. 1.

Blame it on Allie Turner.

Or go back more than a decade and consider Courtney Vandersloot or Heather Bowman.

Turner, a point guard from St. Louis, had arguably the best debut of any Gonzaga women’s basketball player in school history. Certainly the best of any guard.

So it begs the question – who among the three incoming freshmen for the 2025-26 team could have a similar impact?

There are three candidates: Jaiden Haile, a 6-foot-2 forward from Fargo, North Dakota; Julia Wilson, a 5-10 guard from Temecula, California; and Paige Lofing, a 5-9 guard from Billings, who was named Montana’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Redshirt freshman forward Lauren Whittaker from New Zealand could be considered in this category. But since she’s been at Gonzaga since January 2024, she’s technically not a newbie.

What Turner did last season was pleasantly unexpected, but quite needed as it turned out.

The Zags didn’t have a proven point guard after graduating talented twins Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong the year before.

So there was opportunity. And with some early season injuries to other options, it kicked the door open for Turner.

Turner didn’t get her first start until the third game, and then she started 32 of the next 33 – Senior Day being the lone exception.

By season’s end, Turner piled up the most minutes played (1,144), averaging a team-high 32.7 per game.

It’s unlikely a freshman will earn a starting job this season. Not because one isn’t talented enough; largely because there are plenty of more experienced options ahead of them.

The Zags knew Turner could shoot the 3-pointer, but she did so with effectiveness.

She broke the single-season record set the year before by Brynna Maxwell (95). She made 105 of 230 (45.7%). She finished just a smidge better overall from the field (166 of 360, 46.1%).

Turner’s season highs in games were 23 points, 41 minutes, six made 3-pointers, nine assists. She averaged 13.4 points (second best), 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds. She was named West Coast Conference Freshman Player of the Week eight times.

So it was a no-brainer that Turner was named the WCC Freshman of the Year. She was also honored as an All-WCC first-team pick.

Fortier talks glowingly about the incoming freshmen. Each brings something that could earn them time in Gonzaga’s rotation.

“The good thing about Allie last year is the other freshmen have seen we’re going to play the best person who needs to play right now (even if they are freshmen),” Fortier said. “They’re all lucky that there’s lots of opportunity. I’m excited to see who steps into those opportunities and makes the most of it.”

Gonzaga has eight guards, six of whom can play at the point. The Zags have five forwards, so the addition of Haile provides needed depth inside.

Her size should make her a sturdy force inside, but has a solid midrange game and will step behind the 3-point line when given the opportunity.

“Her perimeter shot is the weaker of the three levels,” Fortier said of Haile. “She’s very capable around the basket. She’s a tough defender. I like how physical she plays inside. She takes charges. Sometimes, forwards just try to block shots. That’s not her. She’s got a lot of upside.”

Haile, who played at West Fargo Horace in Fargo, averaged a double-double with 23.3 points and 15.5 rebounds to go with 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks last year. She was named North Dakota Miss Basketball, the first West Fargo Horace player to be given the honor in the 41-year history of the award.

The guard position is deep, but as it shakes out, Wilson and Lofing could make things interesting.

“Julia and Paige are really good ball handlers,” Fortier said. “Julia has a knack for drawing fouls. We haven’t drawn a ton of fouls at the guard position the last few years. She shoots more free throws than most players that we’ve had. She’s also similar to (Zeryhia Aokoso, transfer from Saint Mary’s) in that she plays point guard but has great size. She can play the wing and be a small forward sometimes.”

Lofing is known for her shooting. She led Hunters Project, a State B school near Billings, to a state championship last year, averaging 23.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 4.0 assists per game. Six times she exceeded 30 points. She was a three-time all-state pick.

“Paige really shoots it,” Fortier said. “We’re deep at people who can break pressure and handle the ball. I watched her make 5 of 6 3s in a state championship game, on a big stage. She plays composed.”

Wilson, who played at Rancho Christian in Temecula, averaged 21.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 2024-25 and was named the player of the year by MaxPreps Basketball.

The Zags would benefit from guards breaking pressure and not make unforced errors.

Last year, the Bulldogs had the most turnovers under Fortier, averaging 17 per game.