TE Andre Dollar no longer with WSU, plus new walk-ons included in roster update

PULLMAN – Washington State’s tight end room will look a little different next season.

Veteran Andre Dollar is no longer with the team, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review, moving on after three seasons of action with the Cougars. After missing much of spring practice with an undisclosed injury, Dollar was a candidate to enter the transfer portal, WSU coach Jimmy Rogers said in March.

247Sports.com was the first to report the news of the departure of Dollar, who was limited to seven games last season, also with an injury. For his Cougars career, Dollar totaled five catches for 57 yards, making three starts in 26 games.

This season, Dollar was set to join a tight end corps that includes returner Trey Leckner, Michigan State transfer Ademola Faleye, promising redshirt freshman Beau Baker and converted linebacker Hudson Cedarland, a crowded room that figures to make stiff competition for snaps. A native of Mustang, Oklahoma, Dollar dealt with various injuries for much of his WSU career.

Dollar’s absence was noticeable on a Sunday update of WSU’s roster, which also includes a few new names that had previously flown under the radar. Those include redshirt sophomore punter Troy Petz (transfer from Washington), freshman wide receiver Cameron Weir and freshman offensive linemen Barry Morrissette, AJ Olerich and Grayson Campbell, all of whom are walk-ons, a source confirmed.

That means this season WSU is set to carry seven walk-ons, which also include junior wide receiver Kaden Harken and freshman wideout Tristan Drummond.

In Sunday’s roster update, safety Tyson Weaver is also absent, apparently moving on after one season at WSU. Weaver never saw the field as a Cougar.

After all these updates, WSU now lists 117 players on its roster, a dozen over the new limits of 105 players, as established by the House vs. NCAA settlement. That means coaches may have to do more shuffling to duck under the limits.