The Dirt: Project planned near South Hill Target

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Developers are looking to turn a roughly seven-acre site on Spokane’s South Hill into 61 separate lots, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

At 5110 S. Palouse highway the site spans five properties. Once complete, the development will be accessible by Palouse Highway, Ferrall Street and 53rd Avenue, plans show.

The site is located just southeast of Target.

The project will be completed in three phases, the first of which includes 17 homes. Each individual property will span roughly 3,000 square feet. Each home will have a footprint of roughly 1,400 square feet, plans show.

Phase two consists of the development of 29 properties. The size of the lots and footprint of homes for this phase is comparable to phase one, plans show.

15 homes will be developed as part of the third phase. Only one property looks different from the 60 others. It will feature a 1,900 square foot home on a roughly 4,500 square foot property.

The perimeter of the project will be developed close to a single family residence owned by the developers, Will and Mayge Clark, plans show.

Plans were submitted by Morgan Will, senior planner for Storhaug Engineering, a Spokane-based firm that designed the project.

Will said she did not wish to comment.

Twigs remodel

Twigs Bistro & Martini Bar, located in downtown Spokane at the River Park Square shopping center, will receive a remodel, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

According to a commercial remodel permit application, the estimated $1.1 million project will consist of a full demolition and remodel of its dining room and bar areas.

At 808 W. Main Ave., Suite 222, the location features a bar area, rotunda seating and atrium seating that gives customers views of downtown looking north down Post Street.

The bar area located immediately to the right as you enter the bistro will receive a full overhaul. Instead, the area will feature a private dining room area and booth seating.

Opposite the current bar area, the dining room currently features an open concept with table and booth seating. Instead, this area will feature a full wrap-around bar in the center. Additional seating and lounge area will surround the bar.

At the southernmost area of the restaurant, the rotunda will also receive a remodel. The project will create a denser seating layout, giving more customers the opportunity to dine in the rotunda at a time. The same goes for the atrium seating which extends above the front entrance of the shopping center a floor below. The area will soon feature more seating, plans show.

Overall, the project will feature a more efficient use of its space by replacing its current open concept with a denser layout that features more seating.

Plans were submitted by Trevor Blackwell, part-owner of the restaurant chain which has locations in southern Spokane, northern Spokane, Spokane Valley, Kennewick, Vancouver and Farmington, Utah.

Blackwell could not be immediately reached Thursday afternoon.

Fusion Architecture, based in Spokane, designed the project.

Rescue Pub to be salon

Located near Riverfront Park, Bark, A Rescue Pub closed its doors for good in April, according to Spokesman-Review reports.

Located in the basement of the historic Broadview Dairy building at 905 N. Washington St., the space will soon be the home of Glaze Nail Salon & Spa, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

Currently located at 180 S. Howard St., Glaze recently closed its doors due to damage caused by a burst pipe, according to its website.

Offering manicures, pedicures, nail extension, a Himalayan salt soak, a milk bath and other services, Glaze is owned by Thien Nguyen.

Nguyen did not return attempts to be reached by publication.

The estimated cost to remodel the space is $400,000, plans show.