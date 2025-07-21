Eastern Washington, Idaho land three players each on Big Sky Preseason All-Conference team

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Three Eastern Washington players and three from Idaho were named to the Big Sky Football Preseason All-Conference Team, announced Sunday as part of the league’s kickoff weekend at Northern Quest Resort and Casino in Airway Heights.

Montana State running back Adam Jones was named preseason offensive player of the year; UC Davis defensive back Rex Connors earned that honor on the defensive side.

EWU’s representatives are senior cornerback DaJean Wells, junior defensive lineman Tylin Jackson and senior special teams player Trevor Thurman.

Wells broke up 12 passes last season – second-most in the conference – and made 32 tackles. Jackson started 10 games last year and made 24 tackles; Thurman had 16 tackles a year ago.

Idaho offensive lineman Nate Azzopardi, defensive lineman Zach Krotzer and linebacker Isiah King – all of them redshirt seniors – were also named to the team.

Michael Wortham, who transferred from Eastern Washington to Montana during the offseason, was named to the preseason team as a kickoff returner and all-purpose player. With 1,093 kick return yards in 2024, Wortham set a new EWU record; he also had 522 yards from scrimmage as a rusher and receiver.

Eastern Washington plays at Montana on Nov. 8; the Eagles open the season Aug. 30 at Incarnate Word, the same day Idaho begins its season at Washington State.

Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistricill addresses changing conference, path forward at media day Over the last couple of years, the FBS conferences of the West have seen their membership change significantly as leagues cannibalized each other across the college football landscape. | Read more