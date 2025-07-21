Former WSU forward Dane Erikstrup announces he’s signing with a pro team in the Netherlands

PULLMAN – Dane Erikstrup is taking his talents overseas.

The former Washington State forward is signing with Donar, a professional team based in Groningen, Netherlands, he announced on social media Monday. Erikstrup played the 2022-23 and 23-24 seasons at Eastern Washington before following coach David Riley to WSU in spring 2024.

A Portland area native, Erikstrup has dual American and Danish passports, giving him some background in the region. Erikstrup started for the Danish senior national team at the 2025 Eurobasket pre-Qualifiers in summer 2023 He also played on the Danish U18 team that advanced to the Nordic championship.

In one season at WSU, Erikstrup averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 37% shooting from 3-point range, helping the Cougars go 19-15 with a first-round appearance at the College Basketball Crown. Starting in all 34 games, Erikstrup scored in 24 of them, including a season-high scoring output of 24 points against EWU.

Erikstrup began his college career in the 2021-22 season at Division II Cal Poly Pomona, where he averaged 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds, before transferring to EWU. As an Eagle, Erikstrup played all 34 games off the bench as a sophomore and started two as a junior, helping them capture back-to-back Big Sky regular season titles.