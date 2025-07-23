Baumgartner, Fulcher, Newhouse support releasing ‘Epstein files’ as House adjourns early amid controversy

WASHINGTON – Three Republicans who represent the Inland Northwest in the House said they want the Trump administration to release more information about deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the chamber began its summer break on Wednesday, a day earlier than scheduled, amid controversy over the so-called “Epstein files.”

The House came to a standstill this week as Democrats and some Republicans repeatedly sought to force votes in the Rules Committee, which must approve most legislation before it goes to the House floor, to make the files public. Although no vote related to Epstein came to the floor, GOP Reps. Michael Baumgartner, Russ Fulcher and Dan Newhouse said they support releasing the documents, with any redactions necessary to protect the victims of Epstein’s crimes.

President Donald Trump, a friend of Epstein before the full extent of the self-styled financier’s sexual abuse of teenage girls came to light, promised during his 2024 campaign to release all of the government’s information about the case. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while in federal custody, according to officials, but the circumstances of his death and his known connections to Trump, former President Bill Clinton and other prominent men have fueled conspiracy theories.

Those suspicions boiled over after the Justice Department on July 7 said it has no incriminating list of Epstein’s clients. That seemingly contradicted Attorney General Pam Bondi, the head of that department, who told Fox News that such a document was “sitting on my desk to review” after she gave binders labeled “Epstein Files: Phase 1” to right-wing influencers in an event at the White House in February.

Those binders contained information that had already been made public. Because of the obvious implication that there would be another “phase” of documents released, Bondi and other Trump administration officials have struggled to convince the public and even some of the president’s staunchest supporters that there’s nothing more to see. In a Reuters-Ipsos poll conducted July 16 and 17, 69% of respondents said they believe the Trump administration is hiding information about the case.

“I support the full release of the Epstein files,” Baumgartner, who represents Eastern Washington, said in a statement. “As these files are released, they must be done so in a way that the victims of Epstein’s heinous crimes are not retraumatized. Like many members of the public, I am particularly interested to know how Epstein made his money and the circumstances surrounding his apparent sweetheart plea deal in 2006.”

Epstein pleaded guilty to relatively minor crimes, including soliciting prostitution of a minor, in what critics say was an overly lenient deal struck with federal prosecutors led by Alex Acosta, who went on to become labor secretary in Trump’s first term. Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in prison but served only 13 months on a work-release arrangement that let him leave prison during the day.

Baumgartner said he appreciates that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., supports the release of the files “to the fullest extent possible under the law” and that Trump directed the Justice Department to unseal grand jury files related to Epstein, a move blocked by a judge on Wednesday.

Fulcher, a Republican who represents North Idaho and most of the state’s western half, said he also wants the files released.

“We have an obligation to the victims, and a responsibility to expose the truth and create accountability,” he said in a statement. “We need to do everything we can to prevent this type of carnage from happening again.”

Newhouse, who represents central Washington, said he supports the Justice Department releasing the files “as long as the privacy of the victims is completely protected,” but he denounced Democrats and Republicans who have used the controversy “for political purposes and to stall official business in the House.”

“The President has instructed DOJ to take action towards releasing information, a reasonable process that should be allowed to take place,” he said in a statement. “If nothing has been released by the time Congress returns from recess, then we should discuss further action.”

Democrats have seized on the issue and accused Trump of protecting the late multimillionaire, seeking to connect the Epstein scandal with their criticism of the massive tax-and-spending bill Republicans passed on July 3. That new law redistributes benefits from the lowest-income Americans to the highest-earning ones, according the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, and Democrats say it’s proof the GOP protects the wealthy.

“Trump pushed conspiracy theories about Epstein’s heinous crimes,” Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., wrote July 17 on X. “Now he’s being extremely defensive regarding the Epstein files. It raises legitimate questions. Why not just release the files? What is he hiding?”

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said she also supports releasing the files. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch of Idaho, both Republicans, didn’t respond when asked if they supported doing so. The House and Senate are scheduled to return to the Capitol after Labor Day.