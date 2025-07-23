Central Idaho Dispatch Zone increases fire danger to ‘very high’

By Clark Corbin Idaho Capital Sun

The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone, which includes the Salmon-Challis National Forest, elevated its fire danger to “very high” this week, U.S. Forest Service officials announced.

In a press release issued Monday, Forest Service officials said hot weather and dry fuel conditions led them to elevate the fire danger.

“In Very High fire danger, fires can start from most causes,” Forest Service officials said. “The fires can spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls.”

The Salmon-Challis National Forest covers about 4.3 million acres of land in Central Idaho and includes part of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, the Salmon River and Idaho’s highest peak, Mount Borah.

Most wildfires in Idaho are caused by humans, not lightning strikes, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.

Officials said it is important for the public to play its part in preventing wildfires by properly maintaining and extinguishing campfires.

“These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires,” Forest Service officials said.

State officials say trash can with hot ashes started Idaho’s Clover Fire

Officials with the Idaho Department of Lands announced Tuesday they worked with the Idaho State Fire Marshal to determine that a trash can filled with hot ashes was responsible for starting the Clover Fire that ignited July 13 in Boundary County near Naples, Idaho.

“Heat from the bottom of the metal can caused grass underneath the can to ignite and strong winds quickly carried the fire,” Idaho Department of Lands officials wrote in a press release issued late Monday afternoon.

Before it was contained, the Clover Fire threatened structures and led to evacuations that affected about 30 residences, the Sun previously reported.

Under Idaho law, the state is allowed to recover actual costs of extinguishing a fire from anyone deemed responsible for that fire.