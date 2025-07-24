Country star Craig Morgan makes Spokane stop on Saturday

From staff reports

Craig Morgan will be bringing his country hits to the Spokane Tribe Casino this weekend.

The Tennessee man became an emergency medical technician at 18 and served in the U.S. Army for nearly 10 years, remaining in the Army Reserve for another six.

After returning to Tennessee, Morgan found a job singing demos for songwriters and publishing companies, leading to the release of his debut self-titled album in 2000. It wasn’t long before his third record – “My Kind of Livin’ ” – landed his first country chart topper, “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”

Morgan is also known for songs like “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester” and “Almost Home.”

Morgan will perform at the Spokane Tribe Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets, starting at $43.94, can be purchased through AXS.