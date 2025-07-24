Jedi Alliance is No. 2 arcade in the nation, according to Newsweek readers poll

Jedi Alliance has been named the No. 2 arcade of the nation. Tyler Arnold and his son, Ashton, are shown in 2021 at the 5908 E. Broadway Ave. game stop. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

The results are in.

Jedi Alliance has been voted the second best arcade in the nation in Newsweek magazine’s readers’ choice poll.

Owner Tyler Arnold expressed amazement at the Spokane Valley arcade’s placement.

“I was flabbergasted,” he said. “The No. 1 pick in Hillsboro, Oregon (Next Level Pinball Museum) was voted the best arcade in the world in 2024!”

Additionally, most of the other top 15 arcades are located in or near major metropolitan areas.

“That we’re even part of this conversation is amazing,” said Arnold.” Just to be in the top 15 was an honor.”

Voters across the nation could vote for their favorite arcade once a day during the Newsweek readers’ poll.

“The people who support Jedi Alliance came out,” he said. “I’m so grateful and humbled. I can’t thank them enough for standing up and saying, Hey, we like this!”

While the national recognition and the nifty plaque from Newsweek are amazing, the real thrill for Arnold continues to be watching others experience his carefully curated collection of pinball and arcade games.

“For me, the fun is seeing people enjoy the collection I’ve been putting together for 30 years.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com