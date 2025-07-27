Spokane Indians benefit from miscues, beat Everett 7-4 in series finale

EVERETT – The Spokane Indians scored five runs in the eighth inning and knocked off the Everett AquaSox 7-4 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Sunday.

Indians starting pitcher Everett Catlett, making his second High-A start after promotion, delivered six one-run innings on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

The Indians (16-14) trailed 2-1 entering the eighth, but took advantage of a pair of Everett errors and a hit by pitch to take control.

Spokane needed the help . The Indians went just 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.

Aidan Longwell hit a solo homer in the sixth, his 13th of the season, and knocked in a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly.

AquaSox (12-18) shortstop Cole Emerson hit a solo homer in the ninth, his 10th of the campaign, and finished 2 for 5.

The Indians open a six-game series against Hillsboro (8-22) on Tuesday at Avista Stadium at 6:35 p.m.