Spokane Indians comeback falls short against first-place Eugene 6-5 | NWL baseball

EUGENE, Ore. – After finding themselves in a 6-0 hole early, the Spokane Indians kept chipping away at the deficit – but the comeback ended up one run short.

Indians infielder Ethan Hedges had three hits and two RBIs but the Indians fell to the first-place Eugene Emeralds 6-5 in the first of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Tuesday.

Down by two entering the ninth inning, Kelvin Hidalgo singled with one down. Max Belyeu struck out, but Roynier Hernandez and Hedges hit consecutive singles to draw the visitors within one. But with the tying run at second base, Ubert Mejias – in his third inning of relief – struck out Jack O’Dowd to end the game.

Eugene (40-18) roughed up Indians starter Everett Catlett for six runs on 10 hits and two walks over 2 2/3 innings. Spokane (23-35) scored two in the fifth – on RBI singles by Hedges and O’Dowd – and two more in the sixth on a pair of wild pitches by Liam Simon.

Indians reliever Justin Loer kept Eugene at bay for 5 1/3 shutout innings. The 23-year-old lefty allowed one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.