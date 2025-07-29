Ghislaine Maxwell demands immunity to testify before Congress

By Chris Strohm Bloomberg

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex offender and former associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, wants House lawmakers to give her immunity from further criminal prosecution in exchange for freely talking with them.

Lawyers for Maxwell told House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer in a letter Tuesday that they are demanding Maxwell be given a grant of immunity.

“Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity,” according to the letter from her lawyer David Oscar Markus.

The demand for immunity adds a new level of complexity as lawmakers, President Donald Trump, the Justice Department and others race to find out what Maxwell knows about the sex trafficking ring operated by Epstein and who else may have been involved.

Comer issued a subpoena for Maxwell to testify to his committee and lawmakers have been planning to depose her on Aug. 11. Politico reported on the letter to Comer earlier Tuesday.

Congressional immunity for Maxwell also could complicate Justice Department efforts to potentially strike a deal with her. US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche held two days of private meetings with Maxwell last week. The Justice Department has declined to comment or provide any details about what came from the meetings.