Pheasants Forever hosting sporting clays shoot

The local chapter of Pheasants Forever is holding its annual sporting clays shoot later this month.

Spokane Pheasants Forever announced its annual shoot will be June 14 at Landt Farms.

Participants will get 100 targets and a chance to win prizes.

Registration costs $100 in advance of the event and $110 on the day of.

Day of registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and shooting begins at 10 a.m.

For more information, call or text 509-290-1059 or email ch0800@pfofficers.org.