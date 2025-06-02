WSU’s class of 2026 grows to six with addition of 3-star athlete Landon Kalsbeck

Washington State’s class of 2026 is continuing to grow.

The Cougars have added three-star athlete Landon Kalsbeck, who announced his commitment on Monday morning, giving his new program their sixth member of the class. A native of the Denver area, Kalsbeck turned down offers from Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii and a handful of others.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Kalsbeck played running back and linebacker last season at Dakota Ridge High in Littleton, Colorado, where he helped the Eagles go 11-2, reaching the 4A state semifinals. After the season, Kalsbeck was named to the 4A all-state team and the Class 4A player of the year, totaling 1,511 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, as well as 90 tackles (15.5 for loss), 11 sacks, 20 hurries and three forced fumbles on defense, according to the Denver Post.

WSU’s class of 2026 now includes Kalsbeck and three-star prospects wide receiver Hudson Lewis (Boise), tight end Drew Byrd (Meridian, Idaho), offensive lineman Kingston Fotualii (Seattle) and defensive lineman Jake Jones (Gilbert, Arizona), plus safety Bradley Esser, who does not have a star rating on 247Sports.com.

Kalsbeck might be the most versatile of the group, proving his athleticism unlocks his potential on both sides of the ball, giving WSU coach Jimmy Rogers and Co. some options when Kalsbeck arrives on the Palouse.

The No. 15 prospect in Colorado and No. 101 athlete in the country , according to 247 Sports, Kalsbeck has fielded 20 offers in total. In addition to his official visit to Pullman, which he took this past weekend, Kalsbeck also scheduled visits to Fresno State and Utah State. His other offers included Air Force, Army, Navy and New Mexico State, plus FCS outfits Montana State, Montana, South Dakota State, UC Davis, Yale, Portland State, Cornell, Dartmouth and Penn, plus Division II CSU-Pueblo.

That made Kalsbeck a coveted target. Of the prospects who took visits to WSU this past weekend, which reportedly includes nine targets, Kalsbeck has become the first to give a pledge to the Cougars.