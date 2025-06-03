Florida mom killed son, 6, during attempted exorcism, sheriff says

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

A Florida mother is facing charges for the murder of her 6-year-old son after she allegedly told investigators that he died while she was attempted to “exorcise demons out of” his body.

The boy, identified by authorities as Ra’myl Pierre, was found dead inside his home in Fort Pierce on Friday, ABC News reported.

Deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office were carrying out a welfare check at the time, a request made after Pierre — a student at Samuel Gaines Academy — had missed two weeks of school. When they arrived at the residence, officers were met by Pierre’s mother, Rhonda Joyce Paulynice, police said. She led them to a bedroom where Pierre was found dead, “wrapped in fabric with only his face exposed,” according to an affidavit obtained by TC Palm.

His cause of death has not been provided. While an autopsy has been performed, the medical examiner’s office declined to release any information on the case, citing the active criminal investigation.

“In speaking with the mother, she believed she was being told by God to basically exorcise demons out of the child’s body,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro told reporters. “When the child had stopped moving and basically passed away, at that point, she felt the child had been released of those demons and was waiting for him to basically come back at that time.”

Paulynice also allegedly told investigators that she was not in charge of her “vessel,” or body, claiming that “God” or the “Father” controlled her, the affidavit said. She added that when she tried to resist his commands, he’d “make her pay,” though she did not provide further details.

Paulynice has been charged with second-degree murder, failure to report a death and willfully touching or moving a body. She was denied bond on the murder charge during her initial court appearance.