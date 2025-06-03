WSU picks up 2026 QB with commitment from 3-star prospect Hudson Kurland

PULLMAN – Washington State may have its quarterback of the distant future.

On Tuesday, the Cougars picked up a commitment from Class of 2026 quarterback Hudson Kurland, a three-star prospect from the Portland area. After receiving an offer last week and taking his official visit to Pullman over the weekend, Kurland announced his decision two days later, giving his new program a promising young quarterback.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Kurland made his starting debut last fall at Lake Oswego (Oregon) in Oregon, where he completed 88 of 144 passes (61%) for 1,426 yards and 11 touchdowns, plus 56 carries for 140 yards and six scores on the ground. The Lakers went 11-1, falling in the State 6A title game.

Kurland turned down offers from San Diego State and FCS clubs Idaho and Brown to become a Cougar, the seventh in WSU’s class of 2026. The others include three-star prospects in athlete Landon Kalsbeck, wide receiver Hudson Lewis (Boise), tight end Drew Byrd (Meridian, Idaho), offensive lineman Kingston Fotualii (Seattle) and defensive lineman Jake Jones (Gilbert, Arizona), plus safety Bradley Esser, who does not have a star rating on 247Sports.com.

Kurland seems to fit the archetype of player WSU coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff are looking for – a bigger athlete with size, strength and versatility. At 6-4, Kurland has the right build for the Cougars’ new vision, which his prep coaches used last season, even springing him open for two receptions for 25 yards and one score. In 12 games, Kurland had only four interceptions.

Kurland appears to be most comfortable as a pocket passer, which is where his taller frame gave him chances to see over defenses and down the field, but that size also helped him churn out yards on the ground. His longest rush of the season came on a 37-yard burst.

2026 QB @KurlandHudson throwing at an elite level. Big things coming‼️ pic.twitter.com/xuhpzCxPvm — Joe Mohr (@mohrperformance) April 29, 2025

In the state title game, Kurland connected on 13 of 29 passes for 160 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

After the season, Kurland was named a second-team, all-league selection, as well as all-state honorable mention. Kurland earned the opportunity to become the Lakers’ starter because their QB from the 2023 season, Liam Davis, moved to wide receiver.

It’s unclear how WSU will handle the QB spot in future recruiting classes. The Cougars’ class of 2025 has two, Seattle product Dalton Anderson and Oklahoma native Owen Eshelman, giving the program five quarterbacks on the 2025 roster.