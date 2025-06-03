Holy Schnikes! 30 years of ‘Tommy Boy’ to be celebrated in Sandusky

By Adam Graham The Detroit News

DETROIT — That’s gonna leave a mark.

Sandusky, Ohio, will celebrate 30 years of the Chris Farley comedy classic “Tommy Boy” this summer at Tommy Boy Fest, Aug. 7-9, organizers have announced. The three-day event will feature a car show, concerts, a scavenger hunt and outdoor screenings of the 1995 movie, which took place in Sandusky, home to the movie’s fictional brake pad manufacturer, Callahan Auto Parts.

Director Peter Segal is scheduled to attend the event, along with the restored 1967 Plymouth Belvedere II GTX convertible used in the movie, according to a press release.

The fest will also host a photo op for anyone local named either Tom or Tommy.

“Tommy Boy” stars Farley as Tommy Callahan III and David Spade as Richard Hayden, a pair of salesmen selling car parts on the road throughout the Midwest in an effort to help save Callahan’s family business after the death of his father. It also stars Brian Dennehy, Dan Aykroyd, Bo Derek and an uncredited Rob Lowe.

The film was released in March 1995 and grossed $32 million at the North American box office. It has since achieved cult status as a fan favorite, especially after the death of Farley, who died in 1997 at age 33. Paramount Pictures, the film’s distributor, released a 30th anniversary edition of the film on 4K earlier this year.

Sandusky, which is home to Cedar Point, is a roughly two-hour drive from Detroit.

More information on the festival is available at TommyBoyFest.com.