Air Supply – still touring after 50 years – makes Spokane pit stop

From staff reports

Air Supply is celebrating 50 years by bringing a slew of soft rock hits to Spokane.

The Australian duo, consisting of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, was first formed in 1975, and it wasn’t very long before they were a global success on the charts.

A few of Air Supply’s greatest hits include “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” “All Out of Love,” “Even the Nights Are Better” and “The One That You Love.”

The duo recently released “Air Supply 50: The Greatest Hits” and their anniversary tour has taken them across the country, including a stop at the Spokane Tribe Casino on Friday. Tickets, starting at $71.84, can be purchased through the venue website.