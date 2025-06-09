6 injured in Tennessee skydiving plane crash, all 20 aboard survive

By Theresa Braine New York Daily News

Six people were injured Sunday when a skydiving plane carrying 20 passengers and crew crashed in Tennessee.

The twin-engine plane went down soon after taking off from Tullahoma Regional Airport at 12:30 p.m., officials said in a Sunday evening briefing. It landed in a grassy area near the airport, next to the Beechcraft Museum, WTVF-TV reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board told the Daily News Monday that “the airplane crashed during a takeoff attempt” at about 12:50 p.m. and that it was investigating. The FAA confirmed it was a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter.

“Shortly after takeoff, the plane experienced an unknown issue that resulted in an impact with both trees and terrain,” city administrator Jason Quick said, adding that first responders had been at the scene “within minutes.”

All the plane’s occupants were “medically assessed,” Quick said. Six people were taken to hospitals from the scene, two by helicopter and four by ground transport, city spokesperson Lyle Russell said. One of them was later airlifted to another facility.

“After arrival at the medical facility, personnel there determined one of the ones by ground needed care at a different facility, so they helicoptered that person after the fact,” Russell told the Daily News in an emailed statement on Monday.

All other passengers had been treated for minor injuries such as “bumps and bruises” at the scene, he added.

“No ground facilities or airport facilities were damaged, and there were no injuries were reported from the ground,” Russell said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating, with the NTSB taking the lead, Quick said.