Kickoff time, TV designation announced for WSU’s road game against Ole Miss

PULLMAN – Washington State’s road game with Ole Miss this fall has a starting time.

The Cougars’ Oct. 11 game against the Rebels will kick off at 9:45 a.m. on the SEC Network, WSU announced on Wednesday. That’s 11:45 a.m. in Oxford, Mississippi.

It’s the first meeting between WSU and Ole Miss, whose game was announced last fall. It’s a one-off game, not a home-and-home series.

It’s also the Cougars’ first time playing an SEC opponent since 2013, when they traveled to play Auburn, which held off WSU for a 31-24 win. Washington State has a home-and-home set up with SEC member Mississippi State – in Starkville in 2030 and in Pullman in 2031.

With the announcement, 11 of WSU’s 12 games this fall have kickoff times.

The only contest without a starting time is the Cougars’ Nov. 22 road game against James Madison.

WSU is playing a quasi-independent schedule this season unlike any in program history. After the traditional Pac-12 collapsed in August 2023, WSU and Oregon State struck a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West, which provided both schools with opponents for 2024. But that agreement did not continue for 2025 – forcing the Cougars and Beavers to fill out their schedules with opponents around the country.

Below is the Cougars’ full 2025 schedule with known kickoff times and TV assignments. Home games are in bold.

Aug. 30 vs. Idaho – 7 p.m. on the CW

Sept. 6 vs. San Diego State – 7:15 p.m. on the CW

Sept. 13 at North Texas – 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Sept. 20 vs. Washington – 4:30 p.m. on CBS

Sept. 27 at Colorado State – 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Oct. 11 at Ole Miss – 9:45 a.m. on SEC Network

Oct. 18 at Virginia – 3:30 p.m. on the CW

Oct. 25 vs. Toledo – 12:30 p.m. on the CW

Nov. 1 at Oregon State – 4:30/5 p.m. on CBS

Nov. 15 vs. Louisiana Tech – 7 p.m. on the CW

Nov. 22 at James Madison – TBD

Nov. 29 vs. Oregon State – 3:30 p.m. on the CW