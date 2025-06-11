Retro rock to fill the First Interstate Center for the Arts with Three Dog Night

From staff reports

Three Dog Night will be bringing their slew of classic rock hits to Spokane this weekend.

The harmony strong, instrumentally impressive band ruled the charts during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s with 21 consecutive top 40 hits.

The Los Angeles rockers came out swinging with their eponymous debut record in 1968. The album went platinum, featuring songs like “One,” “Try A Little Tenderness” and “Nobody.”

Other favorites on their long list of hits include “Joy to the World,” “Shambala,” “Mama Told Me Not to Come” and “Never Been to Spain.”

Three Dog Night will be joined by Ambrosia, known for hits like “How Much I Feel” and “Biggest Part of Me,” as well as John Ford Coley, one of the men behind classics like “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight” and “We’ll Never Have to Say Goodbye Again.”

This night of retro rock takes place at the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Saturday. Tickets starting at $48.50 can be purchased through TicketsWest.