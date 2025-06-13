Interstate 84 remains open in the Columbia River Gorge as Rowena Fire grows to 3,800 acres

By Amy Libby The Columbian Vancouver, Wash.

The Rowena Fire that closed Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday has grown to 3,800 acres as of Friday morning, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

Interstate 84 is open in both directions but drivers are required to reduce speed as hazardous trees, poor visibility and wind shifts can create unsafe conditions, according to the fire marshal’s office.

For up-to-date road information, visit tripcheck.com.

Meyer State Park is closed.

The wildfire burning in Wasco County, Ore., in the Columbia River Gorge was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

The fire was zero percent contained as of Friday morning with more than 450 fire personnel working the fire lines. The cause remains under investigation.

More than 825 structures and 2,000 people have been evacuated with an additional 8,000 residents under Level 1 or 2 evacuation notices.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said structures have burned in the wildfire but did not have specifics. The last major wildfire in this area of the Gorge, also named the Rowena Fire, was in 2014 and burned 3,500 acres.

“As always, ODF stands prepared to protect Oregonians, using all resources available to us, but we have a lot of fire season ahead of us,” said Kyle Williams, deputy director of fire operations for the fire marshal’s office.

In Washington

State Highway 14 closed Wednesday after two brush fire cropped up near Carson. All evacuation notices for the area were lifted Thursday afternoon, according to Skamania County Emergency Management.

The Grant Lake Fire is 100 percent contained, with the Sand Hill Fire 90 percent contained. The two fires had grown to about 50 acres by Thursday morning. There was no word on damage.