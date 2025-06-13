Mariners ace Logan Gilbert ready to return to rotation

Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Logan Gilbert was encouraged with how he felt physically after throwing about 25 pitches in the T-Mobile Park bullpen Friday afternoon, in what he expects to be his final tune up before returning to the Mariners rotation.

“I’m ready,” the staff ace said. “It’s been too long.”

When, exactly, Gilbert is activated from the injured list remains undecided. At least, no one had formally told him yet.

“I’m sure I’ll find out on Twitter, like everyone else,” he joked.

Gilbert, out since April 26 with a right flexor strain in his elbow, is expected to start early next week — perhaps as soon as Monday — when the M’s host the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series.

About an hour after Gilbert wrapped up his bullpen session Friday, the Mariners announced they had optioned rookie starter Logan Evans back to Triple-A Tacoma — a clear indication that the club will activate Gilbert for that rotation spot in the next few days.

The Mariners selected right-hander Zach Pop from Tacoma to bring on an extra reliever for the weekend. Pop, 28, signed as a minor-league free agent in April, has a 2.79 ERA in 11 minor-league appearances this season.

In his third rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma, Gilbert allowed only one hit over five shutout innings on Tuesday, building up his arm strength to throw 72 pitches.

“Everything looks like Logan Gilbert in terms of the pitch shapes and velocity and all that,” Mariners GM Justin Hollander said. “So really excited about how Logan has felt after each successive outing and the volume he’s been able to build up.”

The Mariners’ Opening Day starter, Gilbert, 28, posted a 2.37 ERA in his first six starts and led the majors with 44 strikeouts in his first 30.1 innings.

He left his start against the Miami Marlins on April 25 after feeling discomfort in his pitching elbow. Medical tests reveled the flexor strain but no structural damage otherwise.

No surgery for Miller

Earlier this week, Bryce Miller landed on the IL for the second time tis season, and Hollander said the Mariners’ right-hander will be sidelined 4-6 weeks.

“Probably closer to six weeks,” Hollander said.

Miller, who has a bone spur in his pitching elbow, received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection Tuesday after meeting with renown elbow specialist Dr. Keith Meister.

Both Meister and Mariners doctors agreed that Miller does not need surgery at this time, Hollander said.

“The conversations about surgery (versus) no surgery — that’s between the player and the doctor. The Mariners don’t really get involved,” Hollander said. “The order of operation is, Bryce sees our doctors and they make a recommendation.

“Oftentimes, particularly with orthopedic injuries, players will want a second opinion. Dr. Meister is one of the best, if not the best orthopedist, in the county. … In Dr. Meister’s estimation, and in our doctor’s estimation, the PRP was the better way to go. We don’t want to have surgery (just) to have surgery. So that’s how that conversation went. It’s not really up to us to say ‘We think you should have surgery.’”

Raley begins rehab

Luke Raley, sidelined since April 28 with a right oblique strain, said he was pleased with how he felt in his first rehab appearance Thursday night in Tacoma.

The outfielder/first baseman, hitless in four at-bats Thursday, had a scheduled day off Friday, but he did take part in pregame drills with the Mariners in the afternoon.

He’s scheduled to play in Tacoma on Saturday, Sunday and then again Tuesday. Depending on how he’s feeling, Raley could be activated after that.

Other injury notes

• Outfielder Victor Robles (shoulder) was back in the M’s clubhouse Friday afternoon. The Mariners do not expect him back in action with the big-league club until September, at the earliest.

• Right-hander Collin Snider (right forearm flexor strain) is expected to be out for a few more weeks, Hollander said.

• Everett AquaSox outfielder Jonny Farmelo, one of the Mariners’ highest-rated prospects, is expected to be miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a stress reaction in his rib on a swing.