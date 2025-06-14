Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher finalize divorce

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have finalized their divorce, more than a year after announcing their shocking separation.

The “Borat” comedian, 53, and 49-year-old “Wedding Crashers” star confirmed the news on Friday in a joint statement shared to their Instagram stories.

“Our divorce has now been finalized,” Cohen and Fisher begin. “We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children. We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy.”

The actors similarly announced their split via Instagram Stories in April 2024, sharing a snap of themselves in tennis wear.

“After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage,” the couple confirmed, adding they’d been “quietly working through” the split.

Cohen and Fisher first met in 2001 in Sydney, and got engaged three years later. They gave birth to their first child, daughter Olive, in late 2007 and tied the knot in Paris in March 2010. They welcomed their second daughter, Elula, later that summer. They also share son Montgomery, born in early 2015.

The news of their separation broke in the wake of Rebel Wilson’s memoir, “Rebel Rising,” in which the actress claimed Cohen pressured her into performing inappropriate acts on the set of the 2016 film “The Brothers Grimsby” and even pulled his pants down in her presence.

Wilson then accused Cohen – who denies the claims – of “bullying and gaslighting” when the Daily Mail quickly published previously unreleased footage from the apparent sex scene in question.

Amid a defamation lawsuit filed by producers, the “Pitch Perfect” star she refused to “be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.”