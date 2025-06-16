WSU lands commitment from LB Josh Faraimo, the first LB in the Cougs’ class of 2026

PULLMAN — Washington State has landed the first linebacker in its class of 2026.

The Cougars earned a commitment from San Diego native Josh Faraimo, who announced his decision on Monday evening, giving his new club their first linebacker in the class. Faraimo makes the 14th member of the class, including the seventh in the last week.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, Faraimo plays at Cathedral Catholic in San Diego, where he also earned offers from Boise State, San Diego State, Wyoming, Hawaii, Air Force, Army and FCS schools Northern Arizona, Colgate and Cornell. Faraimo played defensive back last fall, and he’s listed in other places as an athlete, perhaps giving himself some versatility at the college level with the Cougars.

It’s also a win for the WSU coaches, who found a way to keep Faraimo from staying close to home and going to San Diego State, which offered Faraimo in June 2024 — just about a year ago to the date. The Cougars’ new coaching staff extended an offer in late April, and about six weeks later, they made Faraimo the newest Coug.

Faraimo was one of a bevy of prospects to take his official visit to WSU this past weekend, becoming the latest to deliver a pledge afterwards. The others do to so include cornerback Kameron Hurst, safety Kaden Olson, edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey and tight end Luke Galer.

The Cougars’ updated class of 2026 is below.

• Three-star QB Hudson Kurland (Lake Oswego, Lake Oswego, Oregon).

• Three-star edge JaVon Joseph (Oak Ridge, El Dorado Hills, California).

• Three-star WR Hudson Lewis (Timberline, Boise, Idaho).

• Three-star TE Luke Galer (Del Oro, Loomis, California).

• LB Josh Faraimo (Cathedral Catholic, San Diego, California).

• Three-star TE Drew Byrd (Rocky Mountain, Meridian, Idaho).

• Safety Kaden Olson (Northwest, Justin, Texas).

• Cornerback Kameron Hurst (Lift For Life, St. Louis, Missouri).

• Edge Jacob Lopez-Veasey (San Antonio, Texas).

• Three-star edge Tyler Burnstein (Liberty, Peoria, Arizona).

• Three-star S Bradley Esser (Harrisburg, Harrisburg, South Dakota).

• Three-star OL Kington Fotualii (O’Dea, Seattle).

• Three-star DL Jake Jones (Campo Verde, Gilbert, Arizona).

• Three-star ATH Landon Kalsbeck (Dakota Ridge, Littleton, Colorado).